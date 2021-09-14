Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Solves Huge Mystery Using Clues From RDR1

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been out for nearly three years, and PC, PS4, and Xbox One players are still trying to solve the game’s various mysteries. In this pursuit, one of the game’s biggest mysteries — a mystery that can be traced all the way back to the first game — has finally been solved, courtesy of YouTuber, Strange Man. More specifically, the Youtuber has finally figured out what exactly happened at Bear Claw Camp, a mysterious location in both Red Dead Redemption games.

For those that don’t know: Bear Claw Camp is a location consisting of abandoned cabins and structures in the Tall Trees region near West Elizabeth. In the first game, it’s referred to as the Bearclaw Camp. It’s unclear why the names vary, but they are the same location nonetheless.

As you can see in the video below, there’s a connection between Bear Claw Camp and Repentance Rock and Mescalero, all of which revealed that Bear Claw Camp shows the aftermath of the Mescalero tribe attacking Bear Claw settlers, killing the inhabitants of the small settlement. Obviously, all of this is just the cliff notes for the video below, which you should check out to see how Strange Man figured this out. Spoilers: it was a complicated process.

Of course, take this discovery with a grain of salt. While on the surface level there aren’t any holes to it, it’s not official information from a developer or anyone who would know all of this for certain.

As noted, Red Dead Redemption 2 is full of mysteries, including many that players think there’s no answer to, like the case of Isabeau Katharina Zinsmeister, a young girl players learn about through missing posters. However, this video just goes to show that this is never a safe assumption when it comes to Rockstar Games’ open-world western.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available via the PC, PS4, Xbox One, and even Google Stadia. However, it’s not available via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, though it’s playable on these machines via backward compatibility. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed 2018 game, click here.