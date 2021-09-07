Red Dead Redemption 2 IRL Locations Devastated by Hurricane Ida and Fires

✖

The inspiration behind Red Dead Redemption 2 location Braithwaite Manor, where one of the best missions in video game history goes down, is the Oak Alley Plantation. It's a beautiful national historic landmark in Louisana that Red Dead Redemption 2 more or less lifted entirely for Braithwaite Manor, and it was devastated by Hurricane Ida.

As you can see in the image below, the structure of the main plantation building withstood the powerful winds of Hurricane Ida, but the old Oak trees in front of the building that gives the location its name didn't do as well. Typically, older trees can withstand strong winds due to their large root structures, but oak trees have fairly shallow roots compared to many other tree types in North America, making them vulnerable to strong winds.

Right now, it looks like most of the damage involves branches, but it also looks like some whole trees were uplifted during the hurricane.

For now, it remains to be seen how Oak Alley Plantation will look once the aftermath of Hurricane Ida is cleaned up and how it will compare to pre-storm. And of course, the plantation has a much larger grounds than what can be seen in the image, though right now it's unclear how the rest of the landmark site held up. Unfortunately, it will never be quite the same, and it's not the only location from Red Dead Redemption 2 recently devastated by natural disasters.

Another one of Red Dead Redemption 2's most popular locations is the town of Strawberry, inspired by Strawberry California, which recently suffered under the Caldor Fire.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available via the PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. It's also playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed open-world RPG, click here.