Red Dead Redemption 2 Reveals Original Arthur Morgan Design

Rockstar Games has seemingly revealed Arthur Morgan's original design in Red Dead Redemption 2, which looks similar to the final design, but also noticeably different. Over the years, Rockstar Games has created some popular protagonists, from Niko Bellic to Jimmy Hopkins. However, its best protagonist to date is no doubt Arthur Morgan, partially thanks to Roger Clark's terrific performance as the character, but largely because of the writing behind the character.

In terms of character design, there's nothing really special about Arthur Morgan. He looks like a cowboy outlaw from the late 1800s. In other words, he looks exactly like he's supposed to look. That said, an early design of the character reveals a design that depicts Arthur Morgan with a slightly different vibe.

The reveal came during GDC 2021, courtesy of Rockstar Games' Tobias Kleanthous, the Lead AI and Gameplay Programmer who gave a special presentation all about making horses for Red Dead Redemption 2. And on a slide during this presentation, there's concept art that looks like Arthur Morgan is revealed.

No idea if that's an early version of Arthur considering the character is wearing his outfit. I love how he's riding a bike though haha. pic.twitter.com/NAkjVmWk4L — Ben (@videotech_) August 11, 2021

Now, it's worth noting that Kleanthous didn't make note of the concept art or say it's Arthur Morgan, but it's unclear who else it could be given that the character is wearing one of Arthur's outfits. It could be a generic character, but this seems unlikely.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available via the Google Stadia, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but right now it's playable on these machines via backward compatibility. For more coverage on the best-selling and open-world western, click here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or 77 letting us know what you think. What do you think of this early design of Arthur Morgan?