‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Fans React to Amazing Review Scores

The reviews are out and it looks like Red Dead Redemption 2 will live up to all of the insane amount hype surrounding it since its initial reveal. With perfect scores cropping up on all sides, it’s not surprising that those anxiously awaiting the sequel are excited for all of the media positively.

The desire to buy @RockstarGames #RedDeadRedempion2 as shot itself into bed territory! pic.twitter.com/LSQObKMxkx — 4 Leaf (@callme4leaf) October 25, 2018

Me watching all the #RedDeadRedempion2 Coverage today while waiting for the launch pic.twitter.com/bgcvXZSWJN — Luis Allen (@ViperFabulous) October 25, 2018

#RedDeadRedempion2 reviews……. Might be good this 😂 4 more hours pic.twitter.com/fDXfO4quR3 — Adam Walker (@walkeradam1) October 25, 2018

Need even more convincing? We’ve got our own review round up right here, as well as our full in-depth review!

“Some of you may just be coming in to see how things built up for John Marston. But Red Dead Redemption II is more than that, and Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much,” reads our full review.

Our own Robert Workman added, “The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your “family,” or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers. We’ll still be playing for months and finding something — and that’s not even counting the promise that comes with Red Dead Online. Hope you saved some time for that in November.”

The journey begins on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players. Need more Red Dead Redemption 2 in your life? Check out our Game Hub here to learn even more about the game!