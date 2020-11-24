Red Dead Redemption 2: TV Station Mistakes Screenshot for Actual Photo

✖

Central Oregon television station KTVZ Channel 21 showcased an image from the game Red Dead Redemption 2 after a viewer sent it in pretending that it was an actual photo that she had taken. The station apparently hosts an "out and about" segment, where viewers send in photos of the area. An image from the broadcast was shared on Reddit by her father, who posts under the user name Jimmyjamesjinkys. While this feat would be surprising enough on its own, it turns out that this is not the first time that the station has been fooled by an image from the game, as Jimmyjamesjinkys' daughter has apparently done this once before!

The Reddit post can be found embedded below.

While the mistake will immediately stand out to most gamers, the most notable thing about the picture is the fact that it looks a lot like some of the other photos used in the segment! It's definitely a testament to the skills of Rockstar Games for creating such a believable take on the western states! The segment from KTVZ Channel 21 can be found embedded below. The image from Red Dead Redemption 2 appears around the 20 second mark.

Unfortunately, Jimmyjamesjinky's did not share the previous image his daughter used to fool the station, so fans of Red Dead Redemption 2 will just have to imagine what it might have looked like, for now! The post on Reddit has attracted a fair bit of attention, so it remains to be seen whether or not another photo from the game will find the same level of success.

Released in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 has proven to be a massive success story for Rockstar Games. Over the last two years, the game has sold more than 34 million copies, making it the 13th best-selling game of all-time. Given the sheer number of people that have played the game around the world, it's almost surprising that no one at KTVZ noticed!

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

