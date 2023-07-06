Red Dead Redemption 2 Mod Lets You Get a Boring Job

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players get a job... for some reason. Rockstar Games has created a lot of incredibly fun and immersive worlds where they quite literally serve as playgrounds. Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption allow you to really do whatever you want from hunting, robbing banks or stores, to driving motorcycles off mountains or flying a fighter jet through a tiny tunnel. These worlds really serve the players' imagination and allow them to do all kinds of incredible things, some of which are really enhanced by things like player created mods on PC.

One of the latest examples in a mod for Red Dead Redemption 2 where you can get a job. While some have criticized Red Dead Redemption 2 for being slow, boring, and too realistic, one player thought they could really liven the game up with these jobs. Modders Bolmin and Shtivi have released the Jobs – Expanded and Enhanced mod which allows you to find a new, mundane profession. Simply find the job board in any major town and select one of the gigs available to you. You can be a chauffer and drive people around via wagon, you can be an armed guard for a wagon, a postman, a dock janitor, ranch worker, and so on. Of course, some of those are a bit more exciting than others. Either way, if you're looking to roleplay in Red Dead Redemption 2, that's probably the way to go.

Red Dead Online more or less leaned into being a roleplaying game, though the lack of support arguably prevented it from being the proper wild west simulator that it could've been. Nevertheless, people have made their own fun out of it. The amount of interactivity, depth to the world, and so on allows players to naturally do a lot of roleplaying already, but these mods really up the ante and allow you to properly exist in this world beyond killing things.

[H/T RockPaperShotgun]