Red Dead Redemption Remaster is "Real" and May Release "Imminently", Says Leaker

A reputable source claims the rumored Red Dead Redemption remaster is real and it may be coming very, very soon. Rockstar Games is responsible for some of the greatest games of all time from the Grand Theft Auto series to the Red Dead games. They have mastered the art of blending cinematic stories with best-in-class gameplay and has continued to refine that craft for many, many years. With that said, a game like Red Dead Redemption 2 takes a lot of the developer's best ideas and adds new levels of depths that even its competitors can't rival. So, fans have been wanting to see Rockstar take some of its learnings and apply it to old games, like Red Dead Redemption.

Rumors of a remaster/remake of Red Dead Redemption have been swirling for years, but it was reported that it was shelved at some point last year. With that said, the rumor mill was turned back on this week when Red Dead Redemption was rated by a Korean ratings board earlier this week, something that only happens when a publisher submits its own game ahead of release. Many took this as a sign that the remaster/remake is alive and could release soon. If that wasn't enough, former IGN editor and ex-Kinda Funny co-host Colin Moriarty revealed on an episode of his Sacred Symbols podcast (which is currently only available on Last Stand Media's Patreon) that he has seen proof that this remaster/remake exists.

"I can say I have seen confirmation that this is real. I don't think you need this confirmation, but I had someone reach out to me behind the scenes that showed me something that definitively shows this game is coming. Maybe even imminently with an announcement maybe in like August. So, not a huge surprise, you don't need to tell you that South Korean ratings board doesn't just rate things. They rate things that are submitted to them."

Moriarty also noted that, as far as he understands, the game was never canceled, but instead just given more time. Another rumor claimed Rockstar was aware of the high demand for a new version of Red Dead Redemption, so it seems like it may happen. Given how the LA Noire and GTA Trilogy announcements happened, it's likely Rockstar will announce it and release it within a month or two of that reveal.

What do you want to see from a new version of Red Dead Redemption? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T @videotechx]