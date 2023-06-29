Red Dead Redemption Remake Gets New Update from Insider

It seems like Rockstar Games is very aware that fans want a new version of Red Dead Redemption. Red Dead Redemption is widely regarded as one of the best games of the Xbox 360/PS3 era. It was incredibly impressive and it kickstarted another major new franchise for Rockstar Games to build upon alongside its iconic Grand Theft Auto series. With that said, Red Dead Redemption is a classic and its sequel builds off a lot of its very strong ideas and gives them incredible levels of depth. A lot of fans have hoped to see a Red Dead Redemption remake or remaster, possibly using the bones of its sequel as a foundation for a new and improved version of the first game.

Rumors of a remake/remaster have been swirling for years, but it was reported that production on one was shelved following the lackluster reception of the GTA trilogy and Rockstar's desire to focus on Grand Theft Auto VI. With that said, things may have changed once again. A recent listing from a Korean ratings board noted that what seems to be a new version of Red Dead Redemption was in the works, especially as it had different descriptions from the original game's ratings, with the newest one mentioning things like more detailed levels of violence with gore. This was present in the second game, but not so much the first one. Kotaku writer Zack Zwiezen reported on the remake/remaster rumblings years ago and noted this week that a source says Rockstar is aware of an "overwhelming demand" for a remaster/remake of Red Dead Redemption.

Does that mean its happening? Who knows. However, games are rarely submitted for ratings until they're pretty close to release. Rockstar did announce and release the GTA trilogy in about a month, so it's possible something similar could happen and we get a very quick announcement and immediate release. Only time will tell, but if it's real, we likely won't be waiting long to know more.

