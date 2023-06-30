Red Dead Redemption Insider Shares Insight on Remake Rumors

We've gotten some interesting insight about the potential Red Dead Redemption remake from a Rockstar Games insider. Fans have been demanding a Red Dead Redemption remake since 2018, despite the fact the game was only eight years old at that time. However, many saw the amazing gameplay innovations Rockstar made in the sequel and how well it connects the two stories, despite the sequel having to fill in some gaps. It also included a full version of the game's first map (excluding Mexico, though files seem to suggest work was started on such a thing) which made many think the foundation had been laid for a remake.

Rumors even suggested work had begun on one, but was shelved following the disappointment of the GTA trilogy. However, the speculation machine fired back up this week when Red Dead Redemption was given a listing by a Korean ratings board, suggesting a new version of the game was on the way. It's been reported that Rockstar Games was aware of the high demand for a new version of the game and may have been inspired to finish the remake/remaster. With that said, Rockstar Games insider Tez2 took to the GTA Forums to give some insight on the situation. He noted that Rockstar had plans prior to the GTA trilogy to "expand to other series". The Max Payne remakes were announced last year as a result of this plan. They had plans to work with GTA trilogy developer Grove Street Games on more projects, but it seems those have been abandoned as both parties parted ways.

Update: Tez2 has intervened with his own view. Rockstar Dundee may not be involved, but a potential collective of Rockstar studios/or a new third-party studio on the project



Tez2 noted they don't know what's going on specifically with Red Dead Redemption, but speculated that there's a group of Rockstar teams working on this remaster/remake or it has been outsourced to a third-party studio (like Max Payne and the GTA trilogy). Red Dead Online also had an in-game event extended to July 10th and players did some digging that noted a patch/update may be releasing for that game soon, which could tie everything together.