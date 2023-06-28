Red Dead Redemption Remaster Possibly Leaked

A remaster of Red Dead Redemption may have just leaked online. Red Dead Redemption is one of the most acclaimed games of its era. It showed a much more mature Rockstar Games in the sense that there was an extreme level of depth to its character and stories that had never been seen to quite this degree in the developer's other games. It also brought the Wild West to life in a way that we had never really seen before in a video game and eventually led to one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Rumors of a Red Dead Redemption remaster or remake have been circulating since Red Dead Redemption 2's release due to things found buried in the game, speculation from fans, and much more. Red Dead Redemption 2 takes a lot of the first game's ideas and blows them up to an extreme level, which resulted in fans wanting to see the first game done in that same style. Rumors also suggested this remake/remaster was shelved a while back, but that may have changed. The Korean ratings board, The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea, appears to have slipped up about a new version of Red Dead Redemption. As spotted by Gematsu, the Korean ratings board rated a new console version of Red Dead Redemption, though it did not list specific platforms. It's worth noting the game has been rated in Korea before for its original releases, so it's definitely strange to see it appear here.

The Korean ratings board is pretty notorious for leaking games ahead of their reveals. It's something that all publishers have to go through in order to release their game in Korea, so it's pretty official. Of course, there's always a chance this is a weird error, but given the long history of rumors of an updated version of Red Dead Redemption, it is pretty interesting. It's unclear if this would also come to PC, if legitimate, but that would be ideal since the original game was only ever available on consoles.

