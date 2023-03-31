Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Discovers Gruesome Detail 5 Years Later

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the greatest games ever made, hence why it boasts a 97 on Metacritic, is the second biggest launch in entertainment history, and has sold over 50 million copies to date. Despite being almost five years old, it remains one of the most impressive games ever made, and is still the standard for open-world games. And if you've played the western you'll know it's absolutely brimming with the finer details. Everything about the game, from top to bottom, start to finish, is incredibly detailed. So, it should come as no surprise that when you shoot someone in the head, you can decapitate them, and the parts of their head can go flying.

One Reddit user recently discovered this when they noticed a flying jaw while using the game's photo mode to capture the details of blowing someones head off. Judging by the replies and the attention the post has gotten in the form of votes up, many players didn't know about this. That said, it not only applies to jaws, but other parts of the head. For example, sometimes you can see eyeballs or tongues go flying, though these are harder to notice given their size.

"I Just noticed that when you shoot someone in the head you can see his jaw flying away in photo mode," reads the Reddit post. I always find new things in this game even after two years of playing wow."

This Reddit post is a testament to the game's quality and attention to detail. For someone to only discover this after two years of playing shows how much detail there is, and how easy it is to miss, not because it's hidden, but because there's so much detail to take in at any given moment. There are a metric ton of this type of posts every week on the game's Reddit page; players "discovering" things for the first time after hundreds of hours of playing.

