Is This ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Glitch Teasing a ‘Red Dead Redemption 1’ Remaster?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a massive gave filled with Easter Eggs and glitches galore. In reality, they only add to the open-world western title’s charm, though many players are thinking a recently found bug is actually a big hint of a future remaster.

The bug in question contains massive Red Dead Redemption 2 spoilers. Proceed at your own risk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first Red Dead Redemption game recently received quite the upgrade thanks to being Xbox One X enhanced, but what if Rockstar is planning a full-on remaster? Quite a few players have been taking to social media to air out their most recent theories regarding a potential remaster thanks to a viral bug.

In Red Dead Redemption 2, players can choose to either be friendly or antogonistic with every in-game NPC. (Again, major spoiler ahead) Once players reach the endgame, players will once again become the first game’s protagonist as John Marston. But where’s the glitch? Glad you asked.

A few videos, such as the one above, shows off a glitch where Marston is talking to NPCs but in an adult voice of Jack Marston – John’s son. Players first were introduced to a grown up jack in Red Dead Redemption 1, whereas the sequel saw him as a baby. Does this mean a remaster? Possibly! And here’s why:

The glitch shows that the adult Jack’s voice is in the game’s files already – though this could hint towards something for Red Dead Online, it’s important to remember that the Online feature is also set before the events of the second game. That leaves option 2: It’s a remaster. Some are speculating that Rockstar may be planning a Red Dead Redemption 1 remaster sold as DLC, or even an expansion leaked to our previous coverage of the return of Undead Nightmare with Jack front and center.

At this point, Rockstar Games has yet to reveal anything officially and we all know that they are quite good at keeping their secrets. It does beg the question though: Would fans want a remaster? With the second game receiving perfect scores across the board, a lot of newcomers are making their way into the RDR fandom. A remaster would give those new to the series a chance to see why some of these in-game encounters meant so much.

What about you? Would you be down to see a remaster or is the community overreacting to the glitch? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.