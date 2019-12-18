Redbox Hosts “Ginormous Game Sale”

Last week, Redbox announced that they will no longer offer video game rentals at their kiosks. Many gamers were disappointed by the news, as rental options have become more and more slim over the years. On the plus side, as the company looks to eliminate stock, they have slashed prices fairly low, offering some very strong (and recent) titles for fairly cheap. On PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Death Stranding and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are just $24.99 each and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare can be acquired for $29.99. Nintendo Switch titles such as Super Mario Maker 2 are also available as part of the sale, but it should be noted that most areas did not rent out games for the console, so those games might be a bit harder to come by.

Games tend to see discounts fairly quickly for those who are patient, but Redbox is offering titles that just came out last month for more than 50% off. That’s pretty much unheard of! With the holiday season upon us, there’s no better time to find very recent games for cheap. Video games do, in fact, make great presents. The drawback, of course, is for players that prefer to have their games in the clam shell cases. Redbox games come in the same generic case that they are rented in. As a result, the sale likely won’t appeal to those who consider themselves video game collectors, but for everyone else, these deals are basically a steal.

While the sale is a great way for players to bolster their collections on the cheap, it’s still unfortunate to see another rental option for gamers fall by the wayside. Gamers will be even more limited in their opportunities to try before buying, as a result. Some games have demos available via the console maker’s respective online stores, and a lot of these demos have extra incentives for those who choose to buy the game after. Unfortunately, these tend to be few and far between. Gamefly is also an option, but players who aren’t looking for another subscription service might be less inclined to look to them as a resource.

