Remnant 2 Update Adds Halloween Event, Full Patch Notes Revealed

Remnant 2 launched over the summer to solid critical scores and great sales (especially compared to its predecessor). Since then, the developers at Gunfire Games have consistently been dropping new patches. The latest update not only fixes tons of bugs and finally adds load-outs to the game, but also adds a new Halloween event for players to dive into starting October 27. This Remnant 2 event runs through Halloween and gives players access to a new material that they can trade in for corrupted versions of fan-favorite weapons from the campaign.

Outside of the Aberration Domination event, Remnant 2 players have all kinds of quality-of-life updates and bug fixes to look forward to. The new loadout feature makes it much easier for players to swap between their gear at the click of a button, but you won't be able to change during combat. Gunfire Games has also done some work to make it easier for players to jump into co-op content by smoothing out the process of getting into another player's game. On top of that, the Remnant 2 team has done some big balance changes for progression to "clean up armor and damage reduction," giving players the data they need to decide what gear they should be using at a glance.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the Halloween event. Remnant 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Remnant 2 Aberration Domination Patch Notes

Aberration Domination Event

Embrace the eerie atmosphere as the veil between realms grows thin, granting the Root an opportunity to unleash a horde of menacing Aberrations across all worlds! From October 27th to October 31st, gear up and face this haunting challenge head-on. Defeat these sinister foes and collect the elusive Corrupted Shards, a rare material with untold potential. Head over to the enigmatic Dwell in Ward 13, where you can trade these Corrupted Shards to craft corrupted versions of some special weapons. Show the Root that even in the darkest of times, our resolve shines brighter than ever!

Performance and Crashes

- General optimizations to improve performance in many areas of the game.

- Addressed performance issues with Annihilation boss fight.

- Addressed performance issues with Bloat King boss fight.

- Addressed performance issues with Mothermind boss fight.

- Fixed an issue where some players would get stuck on initial splash screen.

- Fixed an issue where using the Soulbinder mod during the 2nd phase of Sha'Hala fight could cause a crash.

- Fixed an issue where the game could potentially crash when starting a new game with no internet connection.

- Fixed an issue where Cancer's tentacle attack would cause too many vines to appear and affect performance.

Quality of Life

[ General ]

- Improved Evade detection as client in multiplayer games.

DEV NOTE: We made some changes that should noticeably increase the responsiveness of Evading while in Co-Op as a client.

- Updated the Multiplayer Join process to make for a smoother overall experience.

DEV NOTE: Clients will now join at or near the host's location instead of automatically starting in Spectator Mode, unless the host is in a boss fight or event region.

- Added Loadouts.

DEV NOTE: Players can now create a gear preset and then recall it with a single button press. This includes Weapons, Mods, Mutators, Archetypes, Skills, Relics, Fragments, etc. Loadouts will also save and recall Traits but will only recall them if you have the Orb of Undoing in your inventory. Loadouts cannot be used in combat.

Progression Balance

[ General ]

In this patch, we wanted to clean up armor and damage reduction. There was a large discrepancy between different armors when considering armor granted versus weight. Some armors would grant incredible armor per weight point, others would fall behind greatly. Our goal was to smooth this out. We did this by creating a curve where light armor has the most efficient ratio of armor granted per weight cost, and the heaviest armor was the least efficient (but still grants a lot more than light armor). There are a few variances, but lighter armor sets and individual pieces will have a higher armor to weight ratio than heavier armor.

With this change, we also moved some armor weight values around to make sure we could maintain a proper ratio across the board. Because of this, some armors gained weight (like Challenger's Armor, for example), but to compensate, we've made an adjustment to Strong Back which you can read about in the Trait section.

In addition, we've fixed the Stamina Cost penalty for each armor weight class so that they represent a better tradeoff between Damage Reduction, Weight, and Stamina Costs. What this means is that the heaviest armor will have a stronger Stamina Cost for stamina-based actions. Light Armor and Medium Armor will maintain their +2 and +1 iFrame buffs.

With these armor changes, we've also made a bunch of adjustments to utility and survivability items (buffs) so that players who want to wear armor that grants less survivability than Leto's 1 and 2 have more survivability options via trinkets, and more reasons to use many of the other utility items as well.

Ultimately, the goal is to make sure there is a real investment required to go full damage reduction. We have absolutely no problem with players hitting the DR cap (and being extremely tanky), but because it was so easy before, many of the survivability items were often relegated to your bags. It also meant that many of the armors were tossed aside to go MKII above all else.

[ Armor ]

- Adjusted Armor to Weight Ratio for all armor sets.

- Adjusted Weight Class Stamina Penalty for Medium, Heavy, and Ultra Heavy.

[ Traits ]

- Changed the behavior of Strong Back from granting reduced encumbrance to increased weight class threshold.

DEV NOTE: Better fitting with the moniker "Strong Back", players spec'ed into the Trait will be able to wear heavier armor, fit into a lighter weight class, while still maintaining their actual weight. The Trait value has changed from -10 encumbrance to +15 Weight Class Threshold. This means that a player wearing a 65 weight armor will still be in the "Medium" Weight Threshold, since it increased the baseline 50 by +15. This should open up the design space a bit for more things like Haymaker's Ring and Weightless Weight (which are based on total weight amount).

[ Gear / Items ]

- Leto's Amulet: Increased Stamina Cost Reduction from 15% to 30%.

- Twisted Idol: Increased Armor Boost from 30% to 35%.

- Alchemy Stone: Increased Lifesteal from 5% to 6%.

- Amber Moonstone: Health threshold increased from 30% to 35%.

- Bisected Ring: Reduced incoming damage penalty from 25% to 15%.

- Blessed Ring: Increased Duration from 15s to 30s.

- Blood Tinged Ring: Increased Range from 10m to 25m.

- Booster Ring: Increased All Status Resistances from 10 to 25.

- Burden of the Audacious: Reduced healing penalty from -75% to -50%.

- Burden of the Audacious: Increased healing from 15% to 20%.

- Cleansing Stone: Increased Range from 7m to 20m.

- Cleansing Stone: Increased Healing from 15% to 25%.

- Conservation Seal: Increased Relic save chance from 3% to 5% per stack.

- Dran Scavenger Sigil: Increased Healing from 10% to 15%.

- Dying Ember: Increased Lifesteal from 5% to 6%.

- Encrypted Loop: Increased Healing from 10% to 20%.

- Excess Coil: Increased Shield duration from 10s to 15s.

- Fae Bruiser Ring: Increased Duration from 7s to 15s.

- Fae Shaman Ring: Increased Regeneration from .25 per sec to .334.

- Guardian's Ring: Increased duration from 10s to 15s.

- Low Yield Recovery Ring: Increased Healing from 5% to 6%.

- Low Yield Recovery Ring: Increased Duration from 5s to 6s.

- Navigator's Pendant: Increased Health and Stamina from 20 to 25.

- Navigator's Pendant (Rusted): Increased Health and Stamina from 15 to 20.

- Reaping Stone: Increased Lifesteal from 2% to 3%.

- Rerouting Cable: Reduced Stamina Threshold from 25 to 20.

- Ring of Deflection: Increased deflection chance from 20% to 35%.

- Ring of Grace: Increased Healing from 10% to 15%.

- Ring of the Robust: Increased Armor value from 15 to 20.

- Samoflange: Increased Damage Reduction from 50% to 60%.

- Seal of the Empress: Reduced Stamina penalty from 10 to 5.

- Tightly Wound Coil: Increased Shield granted from 10% to 15%.

- Tomb Dweller's Ring: Increased Max Stack count from 1 to 3.

- Vacuum Seal: Increased Range from 100% to 150%.

- Vacuum Seal: Increased Shield granted from 10% to 15%.

- Shield Breaker Mutator: Changed to Shielding Strike. Max Upgrade now grants Charge Attack a damage bonus based on amount of shield present and does not consume the shield.

[ Weapons ]

- Rune Pistol Mod (Soul Brand): Converted to Aura instead of a single-burst AOE. The effect now travels with the player while active so that they may mark enemies they come in contact with.

[ Archetypes ]

= Challenger =

- Rampage: Reduced the Rampage Damage Requirement to trigger Berserk from 400 per stack to 135 per stack. Increased Movement and Reload Speed while active.

- Juggernaut: Added reduced Melee Stamina Cost while active.

Bug Fixes

= Engineer =

- Fixed an issue where not all the Turret attacks were dealing Heavy Damage type damage.

- Fixed an issue where Overclock was not affected by Skill Duration mod.

- Fixed an issue where it was possible to perform a melee attack with an invisible weapon after discarding a Heavy Weapon.

- Fixed an issue where placing a turret near a backtrack door would cause the door to open

- Fixed an issue where deployed turrets would not de-summon upon traveling.

Fixed an issue where Impact Cannon Heavy Weapon failed to receive benefits from items that affect explosive damage.

- Fixed an issue where players could trigger Co-Op partner's skill by de-spawning their Turret while partner was holding it.

- Fixed an issue where transitioning to a new zone with turret in hand would cause player to equip handgun.

- Fixed a bug causing Rampage to deal multiplicative damage.

- Fixed an issue where Rampage stopped increasing damage after imbuing a weapon with an element.

- Fixed an issue where War Stomp could allow a player to get back up while still being considered in downed state.

= Archon =

- Fixed an issue where a player was downed while in Havoc form, the Havoc form skill would still be active when revived.

= Hunter =

- Fixed an issue where Hunter's mark visual would disappear at large distances.

= Summoner =

- Fixed an issue where expired Minions would not leave aura in correct location if Residue perk was unlocked.

- Fixed an issue where a client using Summoner Archetype would lose their summons when transitioning to a new zone, but their icon was still visible.

- Fixed an issue where Ruthless perk was not affecting Root Flyer's attack speed.

- Fixed an issue where sometimes Root Flyer summons could not follow player in the Labyrinth.

- Fixed an issue where Root Hollow minions would sometimes not follow player.

= Handler =

- Fixed an issue where the effects of Support Dog skill did not affect Summoner's minions.

= Alchemist =

- Fixed an issue where some vial effects failed to affect minions.

- Fixed an issue where Ravager's Mark bonuses were reversed.

- Fixed an issue where Gunfire Security Lanyard's effect remained active after removing it.

- Fixed an issue where Matriarch's Insignia was not rewarding stamina correctly on kill.

- Fixed an issue where players could trigger their own One-Eyed Joker Idol.

- Fixed an issue where Blood Jewel dealt less damage than it described.

- Fixed an issue where Ring of Omens would negate the effects of the Bright Steel Ring and not work properly with Mist Dash stamina cost.

- Fixed an issue where Mist Dash disabled neutral backdash attacks.

- Fixed an issue where Mist Dash transitioned into the wrong melee attacks.

- Fixed an issue where Stone of Malevolence and Farin's Sigil would still generate mod power while a mod was active.

- Fixed an issue where Black Cat Band's effect triggered without reducing damage when hit with Root Walker's scream attack.

- Fixed an issue where Black Cat Band would activate when taking damage while in downed state when its cooldown expired.

- Fixed an issue where flops performed while wearing the Ring of Omens would not count towards flop challenge.

- Fixed an issue where Crystal Heart failed to refresh healing effect when using a second charge during initial Relic use.

- Fixed an issue where Shielded Heart failed to reset 20 seconds shield uptime when using a second charge during initial Relic use.

- Fixed an issue where Healing Effectiveness was applied twice to Resonating Heart.

- Fixed an issue where Quick Draw would not target Primogenitor in the Hatchery.

- Fixed an issue where if players are downed while Void Cloak is active and they take damage, they could dodge and stand up out of downed state.

- Fixed an issue where Reality Rune visual effects were not being removed after debuff expired.

- Fixed an issue where Reality Rune and Chaos Gate were unusable while Star Shot's Big Bang mod was active.

- Fixed an issue where some weapons could not hit the weakspot on Fae Painless.

- Fixed an issue where Alpha/Omega long gun did not benefit from Mod Damage mutators.

- Fixed an issue where Meridian couldn't damage some enemies and some enemy projectiles.

- Fixed an issue where Familiar mod consumed an additional charge if mod power was regenerated while Familiar was active.

- Fixed an issue where Familiars summoned with Familiar Mod would not correctly retain summon effects from items.

- Fixed an issue where Familiar Mod was not scaling correctly.

- Fixed an issue where Blood Draw would not react correctly on nearby enemies.

- Fixed an issue where Gravity Core Mod would not affect some enemies.

- Fixed an issue where Firestorm mod could bounce off target dummy's legs and hit the player.

- Fixed an issue where Helix Mod would fire an inconsistent number of missiles.

- Fixed an issue where All-Seeing Eye was removed from quickbar after using a consumable.

- Fixed an issue where Fruit of Death would show as greyed out for client after host fully consumed it.

- Fixed an issue where Mudtooth's Elixir would sometimes have no timer and couldn't be replaced.

- Fixed an issue where some Melee Mutators had no effect certain Special Melee Weapons.

- Fixed an issue where Lithely Mutator was not working with Engima.

- Fixed an issue where Misfortune applied Slow permanently instead of for 2 seconds.

- Fixed an issue where some weapons procced too frequently when using the Bandit Mutator.

- Fixed an issue where Kill Switch Mutator was not getting correct cooldown at level 10.

- Fixed an issue where Mutator Feedback's buff failed to activate when using weapon's mod on which the Mutator was equipped.

- Fixed an issue where Cooldown Reduction was not working with some items.

- Fixed an issue where Black Tar Burning damage was inconsistent with description.

- Fixed an issue where Ouroboros Blades would not trigger on neutral dodge attacks.

- Fixed an issue where Impact Cannon's effective radius was reduced as a client.

- Fixed an issue where Items purchased in a Co-Op session would sometimes not save correctly.

- Fixed an issue where Burdan of the Stargazer would not work correctly with some Archetypes.

- Fixed an issue where in Co-Op the Prismatic Driver could trigger repeatedly in some situations

- Fixed an issue where Mist Step's post-dash melee behaviors were not working correctly.

[ Enemies ]

- Fixed an issue where clients could experience invisible Root Horror tentacles that would trigger an interactive on them.

- Fixed an issue where a shockwave effect would play when players entered the Annihilation arena.

- Fixed an issue where player's spirit from Wastes Phantom grab attack would persist in world after player death.

- Fixed an issue where if successfully escaping interactive attack with Chainsaw Dran the player could get stuck in collision in some locations.

- Fixed an issue where Annihilation could do damage to its own projectiles.

- Fixed an issue where Labyrinth sphere enemies could hide their weak spot too quickly for clients.

- Fixed an issue where Mothermind's acid puddles were dealing more damage than they should have.

- Fixed an issue where if Root Flyers grabbed a player while they were using an elevator they would get suspended in midair indefinitely.

- Fixed an issue where some enemies would not respond to players that were too far below them.

- Fixed an issue where Ripsaw had issues traversing to the outside from inside in the Morrow Parish.

- Fixed an issue where the orange Phantom on N'Erud would sometimes be invisible to clients.

- Fixed an issue where explosions that hit the player after The Hatcher fight could remove active concoctions.

- Fixed an issue where Cancer boss would appear passive to clients who joined mid cutscene.

- Fixed an issue where Labyrinth enemies would sometime ignore players.

- Fixed an issue where Root Zombies could grab players through doors players were opening.

- Fixed an issue where if the orbs in the second phase of the Annihilation fight were destroyed too quickly, the boss would get stuck and not react.

- Fixed an issue where flying summons would die upon reaching Annihilation in the second phase of fight.

[ UI ]

- Fixed an issue where the UI was not updating ammo with Provisioner's Ring.

- Fixed an issue where the lock icon was not displayed for melee weapon that come with integrated mods.

- Fixed an issue where a dead Hardcore character could still be selected and used from player selection screen.

- Fixed an issue where cursor would be unresponsive when attempting to scroll while examining items in inventory.

- Fixed an issue where Trait Bonus Displays were sorting incorrectly.

- Fixed an issue where when exiting mod or inspect menus, the mouse would lose focus. (PC)

- Fixed an issue where Bleed display information was the wrong color.

- Fixed an issue where Mods would not correctly display their current state if switching to alt fire then back.

- Fixed an issue where Vigor Leaf was missing its description when active.

- Fixed an issue where if a player died while allocating trait points, those choices were saved.

- Fixed an issue where the Sorrow mod UI would not display correctly when used.

- Fixed an issue where a user without any friends would display incorrect error message.

- Fixed an issue where All-Seeing Eye did not display information in relation to duration.

- Fixed an issue where consumables would sometimes be used when switching to system tab.

- Fixed an issue where Harmonizer while slotted on the Cube Gun incorrectly displayed the message "No effect for this weapon".

- Fixed an issue where Binding Orb would appear to double in inventory for clients.

- Fixed an issue where Chaos Driver was correctly being affected by Mod Duration, however the description was not being updated to reflect new value.

- Fixed an issue where Summoner perk Incite says minions but was meant to say summons as the ability affects all summons.

- Fixed an issue where Turrets did not show up as summons in the UI for clients.

- Fixed an issue where there was a duplicate "Quest Complete" notification after defeating the final Bone Harvester in the Charnel House.

- Fixed an issue where Nexus health bar would not appear.

[ Audio ]

- Fixed an issue where lever sound effects would play during loading screen after quitting out in some locations in Losomn.

[ Misc Fixes ]

- Fixed an issue in the Labyrinth where players would sometimes get hung up on a ledge causing them to fall to their death when it looked like they should have cleared the jump.

- Fixed an issue where one of the numbers for the safe puzzle in Losomn was obscured from view.

- Fixed an issue where it was possible under certain conditions to achieve higher than 80% Damage Reduction.

- Fixed an issue where summons would sometimes refuse to travel through Boss Fog Doors.

- Fixed an issue where clients would not walk through Fog Doors when interacting with them.

- Fixed an issue where players could vault out of the world in the Hidden Grove.

- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck behind some staircases in the Beatific Palace.

- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck behind collision in Butcher's Quarter.

- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck behind collision in Terminus Station.

- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck behind collision in Fractured Ingress.

- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck behind collision in the Corrupted Harbor.

- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck behind collision in the Ashen Wasteland.

- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck behind collision in Ironborough.

- Fixed an issue where enemies could get stuck inside collision The Dreamless Sleep and The Putrid Domain.

- Fixed an issue where columns in Corruptor boss fight would not display correctly when broken in subsequent attempts.

- Fixed an issue where players would lose aggro after speaking to the Custodian in certain situations.

- Fixed an issue where players could select two different archetypes in the tutorial.

- Fixed an issue where the size of the Hero's Sword in hand and stowed were not consistent.

- Fixed an issue where black textures appear on the floor near the Eon Vault.

- Fixed an issue where players were unable to pick up a piece of Forged Iron on a storage box near the Spectrum Nexus.

- Fixed an issue where players could get out of the level in the Ashen Wasteland.

- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in an area in Gilded Chambers.

- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in an area in Cotton's Kiln.

- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in an area in the Corrupted Harbor.

- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in an area in the Butcher's Quarter.

- Fixed an issue where players could upgrade an item to +5 by purchasing its crafting material.

- Fixed an issue where a doe could get stuck when running into an invisible collision wall.

- Fixed an issue where visual effects were disabled after shooting fusion coil in the Putrid Domain.

- Fixed an issue where syringe type items would not display correctly during use animation.

- Fixed an issue where players could repeatedly receive the Quest Complete reward for the chimney event on Yaesha.

- Fixed an issue where players were still actively receiving Burning status effect when stepping out of fire puddle during Gwendil The Unburnt fight.

- Fixed an issue where players could get pushed by explosions during an evade.

- Fixed an issue where Overheat animation could be cancelled with certain item uses.

- Fixed an issue where shooting the Rotted Arrow mod on a wall and repeatedly pressing f11 could potentially allow you to launch into the air and out of the world.

- Fixed an issue where town children could be pushed up ramped surfaces causing them to T-Pose.

- Fixed an issue where Hunter's glowing eye visual effects persisted through phase 2 of Annihilation boss fight.

- Fixed an issue where summons from Familiar mod would sometimes not dissolve out properly.

- Fixed an issue where Chimney crystals would break instantly after being shot by some weapons.

- Fixed an issue where spectator camera could lock if a player disconnected at certain times.

- Fixed an issue where players could get pushed while interacting with Master Portal Key pedestal.

- Fixed an issue where final cutscene music would continue to play for clients after host disconnected.