Report: Assassin’s Creed: Origins Gets Even More Leaked Details

Over the past few weeks, we've been getting bits and pieces of information about the forthcoming return of the Assassin's Creed franchise, a new adventure in the series called Origins. There's quite a bit we know already about the game, including the possible return of its naval combat (a popular element from Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag) and some breathtaking new imagery from leaked screenshots.

But apparently there's more where that came from. Some reported new details leaked out on 4chan earlier today, as reported by Reddit, and while they can only be taken with a grain of salt until Ubisoft confirms everything, they could all be leading up to a worthwhile return for the series. Plus, you can remove and put on your hood at any time!

New scouting mechanic, the Eagle. The Eagle's placeholder name for now is "Akhom".

There are NO towers in the game. You will be using your eagle for side-activities and points of interest. There's a limit to how far you can go away from the protagonist.

The characters all speak English like in Unity. That is because of the Animus 5.0, which has perfected any translation issues of the older versions. You will be sitting in it, not moving around like in the movie.

We have a new Modern Day protagonist, he's male and mixed race. Already a trained Assassin and has a new team that helps him achieve his task, given by William himself. William, Rebecca, Shaun all make appearances.

MD is more like AC3's MD with bigger areas and more character interaction. The MD does more to highlight the fact that Assassins and Templars still exist and are having a big impact on the world.

"Without giving too much away, a piece of Eden is used during the Exodus and the crossing of the Red Sea, playing into the whole overarching mission of the modern-day protagonist." Not main focus of the story though.

He doesn't exactly know when it's set, but last he heard it was set between 1400 and 1200 BCE. It's set during the Dynasties.

He states numerous times that the world is breathtakingly beautiful and that there is ambient stuff going on in the open seas. Better to sail than miss this stuff by fast-travelling.

You will be travelling the Eastern Mediterranean with your boat.

Ambient music is in the game. Hooray!

Devs have focused on story 100%. There is no multiplayer whatsoever, however, there are micro-transactions like in BF and Rogue. Multiplayer is still on the cards, might return at some point to the franchise.

A lot of work went into the immersion aspect.

Plenty of tropical areas. Mirages, oasis areas and various islands dotted around the sea are beautiful.

The main protag (in the past) is a quieter version of Altair, basically. Looks like him, slightly darker. Not black like Adé. Trilogy with him planned. Greece comes next and he's in there. No idea about the third entry at all.

Main protag (past) is apparently Israelite.

Combat has been reworked. Enemies have different attack patterns and will actively try to flank you. Kinda like Witcher 3, but easier to get into.

Stealth is much more integrated into the world. You can hide on corners, in crowds, in buildings and in bushes/haystacks. Imagine Syndicate and Unity's stealth, but much more well thought out and implemented. Social stealth is emphasized a lot in the game. You'll be blending into crowds and with groups of slaves an awful lot.

Free running is the same as Syndicate/Unity, though it adds in some of the flair from Watch Dogs 2. It's a lot smoother and more fluid.

Reason why AC doesn't make its way to Japan is because the higher ups don't see it being successful. They made China for Chronicles to "please the fans". Whoop-de-doo.

Same thing for WW1 and WW2.

Engine is a reworked version of Syndicate's. But looks drastically different to Syndicate/Unity.

They took Unity's backlash very, very badly. They've been working on Origins so much to avoid another buggy situation. "Syndicate was about 60% complete when the backlash came to light, so Ubi shoved that one out of the door before we had the break."

No Switch version, releases on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Coming out later this year.

Hidden Blade used in the game is a very early version. Requires losing a finger. There's also a bow, a shield, various swords, spears and throwing knives.

Our protagonist (paaast) doesn't have a name at the beginning. Later, other characters start calling him "Shed", after the deity that represents salvation. A big part of the story revolves around saving your people from slavery.

The idea of an Ancient Rome game was floating around the office. Ceasar wasn't a Templar, but shared a lot of their ideologies. Senators that killed him were part of the Brotherhood. Status of this idea is unknown.

Skills are done in a talent tree. However, the differences between the skill trees are drastically different and you can only ever have a certain amount of skills active at one point. One tree is Combat, another Stealth and the final one is Movement.

Outfit-wise, there's a few pre-determined outfits (as there has been in every AC game). However, there are different piece of equipment that you can buy that will go over the top of your 'base' appearance. Imagine Unity's equipment variation/customization, but with less pointless fluff.

Character customization is more like Unity than

There's also word that the game does not have naval combat, but instead just uses the boat for fast travel and "that's it."

Again, as promising as these details are, nothing is confirmed just yet, aside from the screenshots, which are reportedly being "leaked" by Ubisoft itself. But we're taking everything with a grain of salt until the game is likely revealed next month during the company's pre-E3 showcase.

We'll have more information soon, but Assassin's Creed Origins could arrive later this year for consoles and PC.