‘GTA: San Andreas’ CJ and Big Smoke Invade ‘Resident Evil 2’ With This Mod

Resident Evil 2 players have been receiving a plethora of post-launch content in the form of mods from other community members. Many of them revolve around the seemingly unstoppable giant that is Mr. X, whether it is by giving him a soundtrack with DMX’s “X Gon’ Give it to Ya” or turning him into something that isn’t exactly terrifying, but can be in the right context. That said, a new mod has arrived for those looking to squeeze even more enjoyment out of the popular remake. Somebody has brought CJ and Big Smoke from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and placed them right in Raccoon City.

What makes this mod particularly hilarious is the fact that Big Smoke has taken over for Mr. X. Both CJ and Big Smoke even have their audio from GTA: San Andreas, which makes some of the encounters hysterical, especially after Big Smoke hits CJ and proceeds to ask if he is okay. The mod was created by BeastGamingHD on YouTube as well as Marcos RC, who imported the models of the characters. Check it out in action in the video below.

Needless to say, Resident Evil 2 players will be doing everything they can to keep bringing new mods to the game. That is, of course, probably until Capcom decides to officially announce either the Resident Evil 3 remake or the next chapter with Resident Evil 8. It’s only a matter of time, but at least we’ve got CJ and Big Smoke to keep us entertained until then.

Resident Evil 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the popular game, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.

“From its challenging story from start to finish, to the incredible character development and increasing level of intrigue and desire to know more, Capcom mostly nailed bringing this beloved title into 2019, and it’s an experience every horror fan needs to have for themselves.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to hang out with CJ and Big Smoke in Raccoon City? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

