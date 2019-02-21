‘Resident Evil 2’ Gets NSFW When Mr. X Gets Thong-Happy

Let’s just make one thing very clear, Mr. X was terrifying then and he’s terrifying now in the Resident Evil 2 remake. When you’re not pissing yourself and screaming in freakish terror, you’re hiding out in the safe room – we get it. If you’re like me and are a total wuss, this in-game mod might help. You can’t be scared if you’re too busy laughing at Mr. X in a thong, come on now!

The latest video comes from the YouTube channel ‘Residence of Evil’ and shows off the hilarious makings of the “Beachboy Mr. X” mod. For those looking to download it for themselves, the mod itself is available for PC right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve had DMX modded in, a Ms. X rendition, and so many more. You can check out all of the modding weirdness with our Game Hub, and you definitely should because yeah, it definitely gets weird. That’s a promise.

Resident Evil 2 is officially available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

“For anyone not familiar, the story of Resident Evil 2 begins with a young rookie of a cop, Leon Kennedy, as he is thrust into a chaotic world littered with the walking dead alongside a hopeful college student named Claire Redfield,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “Tossed into the midst of the dying area of Racoon City, both Leon and Claire must figure out how to survive while uncovering what caused this hell on Earth.”

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”

Sound off with your thoughts on the latest remake – and this enemy’s thong-happy ways – in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!