‘Resident Evil 2’ PS4 Trophies And Xbox One Achievements Revealed

Trophy and achievement hunting may not be as in vogue as it was last console generation, but there’s still quite a few gamers out there who appreciate the art of going for a platinum trophy or an 1000 achievement score.

If you’re one of these people, and planning on picking up Resident Evil 2, well, today is your lucky day: the game’s trophies and achievements have surfaced.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interestingly, it appears people have already gotten their hands on the game. Now, whether this is reviewers getting an early copy or whether the game leaked into the wild: who knows, maybe it’s both.

Whatever the case, we now know the trophies/achievements. And it’s a pretty good list. Not too straight-forward, but not too difficult. In fact, it reminds me a lot of the trophy/achievement list for Resident Evil 7.

Anyway, without further ado, here they are, presented in Trophy format. Of course, if you’re worried about spoilers, it’s probably wise to avoid this list.

Raccoon City Native – Obtain all trophies – Platinum

A Hero Emerges – Complete Leon’s story – Silver

A Heroine Emerges – Complete Claire’s story – Silver

Hidden Trophy

Hip to Add Squares – Increase your inventory slots – Bronze

Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Gun – Defeat an enemy with a knife – Bronze

That’ll Hold ‘Em – Use Wooden Boards to board up a window – Bronze

A Vault-like Mind – Open a portable safe – Bronze

First Break-In – Open a dial safe – Bronze

Bon Appetit – Shoot the grenade you fed to an enemy – Bronze

Zombie Roundup – Kill 3 enemies at once with a sub-weapon – Bronze

Like Skeet Shooting – Shoot a zombie dog or a licker out of the air – Bronze

Keep Their Heads Ringin’ – Paralyse a licker’s sense of hearing – Bronze

Hats Off! – Shoot Tyrant’s hat off his head – Bronze

Treasure Hunter – Using the photo hints, find 2 hidden items – Bronze

A Waist of Space – Expand inventory slots to max – Bronze

Lore Explorer – Read all of the files – Bronze

Complete Vermin Extermination – Destroy all Mr. Raccoons – Silver

Master of Unlocking – Open all safes and locks in the game – Silver

Hardcore Rookie – Complete Leon’s story on “Hardcore” game mode – Gold

Hardcore College Student – Complete Claire’s story on “Hardcore” game mode – Gold

Frugalist – Complete the game without using a recovery item – Silver

Minimalist – Clear the game without opening the item box – Silver

A Small Carbon Footprint – Take 14000 steps of fewer in one playthrough – Silver

Never-Ending Rain – Escape the police station – Bronze

Hack Complete – Complete Ada’s Segment – Bronze

The Basics of Survival – Combine two items together – Bronze

Customizer – Customize a weapon – Bronze

Eat This! – Counterattack with a sub-weapon – Bronze

Vermin Extermination – Destroy a Mr. Raccoon – Bronze

Hidden Trophies/Achievements:

Bronze – Welcome to the city of the Dead – Make it to the police station.

Bronze – Path to the Goddess – Solve the Goddess Statue puzzle.

Bronze – Hide and Seek – Complete Sherry’s segment.

Bronze – A Great Need for a Shower – Escape from the sewers.

Silver – Broken Umbrella – Witness the true ending.

Silver – Gotcha! – Defeat Stage 2 G using the crane only once.

Bronze – One Slick Super-spy – Use only the EMF Visualizer to complete Ada’s gameplay segment.

Bronze – Young Escape – Escape the bedroom within 60 seconds during Sherry’s segment.

Bronze – With Time to Spare – Defeat Stage 4 G with 4+ minutes left until detonation.

Bronze – In The Blink of an Eye – Defeat Super Tyrant with 5+ minutes left until detonation.

Gold – Leon “S.” Kennedy – Complete Leon’s story on “Standard” or “Hardcore” with an S rank.

Gold – Sizzling Scarlet hero – Complete Claire’s story on “Standard” or “Hardcore” with an S rank.

Bronze – Grim Reaper – Complete “The 4th Survivor” extra mode.

Resident Evil 2 is poised to release on January 25 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Source: PSN Profiles via Reset Era