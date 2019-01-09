‘Resident Evil 2’ PS4 Trophies And Xbox One Achievements Revealed

Trophy and achievement hunting may not be as in vogue as it was last console generation, but there’s still quite a few gamers out there who appreciate the art of going for a platinum trophy or an 1000 achievement score.
If you’re one of these people, and planning on picking up Resident Evil 2, well, today is your lucky day: the game’s trophies and achievements have surfaced.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Interestingly, it appears people have already gotten their hands on the game. Now, whether this is reviewers getting an early copy or whether the game leaked into the wild: who knows, maybe it’s both.
Whatever the case, we now know the trophies/achievements. And it’s a pretty good list. Not too straight-forward, but not too difficult. In fact, it reminds me a lot of the trophy/achievement list for Resident Evil 7.
Anyway, without further ado, here they are, presented in Trophy format. Of course, if you’re worried about spoilers, it’s probably wise to avoid this list.
- Raccoon City Native – Obtain all trophies – Platinum
- A Hero Emerges – Complete Leon’s story – Silver
- A Heroine Emerges – Complete Claire’s story – Silver
- Hidden Trophy
- Hip to Add Squares – Increase your inventory slots – Bronze
- Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Gun – Defeat an enemy with a knife – Bronze
- That’ll Hold ‘Em – Use Wooden Boards to board up a window – Bronze
- A Vault-like Mind – Open a portable safe – Bronze
- First Break-In – Open a dial safe – Bronze
- Bon Appetit – Shoot the grenade you fed to an enemy – Bronze
- Zombie Roundup – Kill 3 enemies at once with a sub-weapon – Bronze
- Like Skeet Shooting – Shoot a zombie dog or a licker out of the air – Bronze
- Keep Their Heads Ringin’ – Paralyse a licker’s sense of hearing – Bronze
- Hats Off! – Shoot Tyrant’s hat off his head – Bronze
- Treasure Hunter – Using the photo hints, find 2 hidden items – Bronze
- A Waist of Space – Expand inventory slots to max – Bronze
- Lore Explorer – Read all of the files – Bronze
- Complete Vermin Extermination – Destroy all Mr. Raccoons – Silver
- Master of Unlocking – Open all safes and locks in the game – Silver
- Hardcore Rookie – Complete Leon’s story on “Hardcore” game mode – Gold
- Hardcore College Student – Complete Claire’s story on “Hardcore” game mode – Gold
- Frugalist – Complete the game without using a recovery item – Silver
- Minimalist – Clear the game without opening the item box – Silver
- A Small Carbon Footprint – Take 14000 steps of fewer in one playthrough – Silver
- Never-Ending Rain – Escape the police station – Bronze
- Hack Complete – Complete Ada’s Segment – Bronze
- The Basics of Survival – Combine two items together – Bronze
- Customizer – Customize a weapon – Bronze
- Eat This! – Counterattack with a sub-weapon – Bronze
- Vermin Extermination – Destroy a Mr. Raccoon – Bronze
Hidden Trophies/Achievements:
- Bronze – Welcome to the city of the Dead – Make it to the police station.
- Bronze – Path to the Goddess – Solve the Goddess Statue puzzle.
- Bronze – Hide and Seek – Complete Sherry’s segment.
- Bronze – A Great Need for a Shower – Escape from the sewers.
- Silver – Broken Umbrella – Witness the true ending.
- Silver – Gotcha! – Defeat Stage 2 G using the crane only once.
- Bronze – One Slick Super-spy – Use only the EMF Visualizer to complete Ada’s gameplay segment.
- Bronze – Young Escape – Escape the bedroom within 60 seconds during Sherry’s segment.
- Bronze – With Time to Spare – Defeat Stage 4 G with 4+ minutes left until detonation.
- Bronze – In The Blink of an Eye – Defeat Super Tyrant with 5+ minutes left until detonation.
- Gold – Leon “S.” Kennedy – Complete Leon’s story on “Standard” or “Hardcore” with an S rank.
- Gold – Sizzling Scarlet hero – Complete Claire’s story on “Standard” or “Hardcore” with an S rank.
- Bronze – Grim Reaper – Complete “The 4th Survivor” extra mode.
Resident Evil 2 is poised to release on January 25 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
Source: PSN Profiles via Reset Era