This ‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake Video With Broken Animations Is Freakishly Hilarious

To say that the remake of Resident Evil 2 was good would be a massive understatement. With high review scores across the board, the latest venture from Capcom truly set the bar for what it means to bring old favorites into this generation. That being said, that doesn’t mean it’s perfect but sometimes those imperfections can be … well, perfect. At least in terms of comedic gold like the above video.

The graphics of the remake were incredible but there’s a way to amp them up a bit and that exactly what one YouTuber did when he cranked up the expressions to their max capacity. From the wild eye movements, to the mouth animations that are straight out of a nightmare, this compilation is the perfect mixture of horror and hilarity all into one confusing bundle.

The best part — though the video continues with story spoilers — is near the end when a usually sombre scene is ruined with hilarious animations and wonky body movements. For those needing a laugh after pissing themselves with their first Mr. X encounter, this video is just the balm needed for many (for me).

Resident Evil 2 is officially available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

“For anyone not familiar, the story of Resident Evil 2 begins with a young rookie of a cop, Leon Kennedy, as he is thrust into a chaotic world littered with the walking dead alongside a hopeful college student named Claire Redfield,” reads a small snippet from our full review. “Tossed into the midst of the dying area of Racoon City, both Leon and Claire must figure out how to survive while uncovering what caused this hell on Earth.”

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.”

