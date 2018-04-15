This New Resident Evil 2 Remake Mod In Dying Light Is Well Worth Checking Out

We’re waiting for Capcom to confirm any sort of detail about its forthcoming remake of Resident Evil 2. More than likely, we’re probably waiting until E3 before we hear anything. But for the time being, you can enjoy a little slice of zombie love in another game while you wait.

As previously reported by DSOGaming, a new mod has been created for Techland’s survival game Dying Light for PC, one that closely resembles what we might see from the world of Resident Evil 2.

The map, which originally surfaced back in October of last year, is officially named “Calamar” and fans can download it for free from this link. They can also check out the video above, so they can see just what kind of action it’ll include.

The mod features familiar locales ripped straight out of Resident Evil 2, and enables you to do a combination of exploring the area and taking down any zombies that happen to be dwelling within it. That said, there are some environments that are missing, as this modder didn’t quite go all out just yet on copying each one from the original Resident Evil 2. We’re assuming it takes a great deal of effort to get that done anyway, so we’re certainly appreciative of what we can get.

There is one location that is sure to be familiar with some fans — the police station. You may recall this being near the opening of Resident Evil 2 so this is likely to bring back some memories.

The mod description is in Spanish, but it appears that the modder is going to continue work on this project, possibly introducing even more environments and other goodies from Resident Evil 2. You’ll want to keep close tabs on this page for more information. It is free, so it certainly doesn’t hurt to give it a try. Plus the first screenshots show just what kind of effort the modder put into the game, so thumbs up there.

Dying Light is available for PC, as well as Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. There’s no word if the Resident Evil 2 mod will make its way to consoles, but it doesn’t look likely at this point.

(Hat tip to DSOGaming for the scoop!)