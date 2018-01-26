Rumor: Resident Evil 2 Remake Gameplay Details Emerge

It’s the age of remakes though some have us scratching our heads a bit, others, like the Resident Evil 2 Remake, have us super stoked to relive a classic. With Capcom being their usual teasing self, there hasn’t been any real breakthroughs about the upcoming Resident Evil remake but luckily – the internet is here to save the day.

A new leak reveals some of the questions many of us have had about what’s going to be different this time around. Disclaimer: Since the leak is coming from 4Chan, we encourage our readers to please take the below information with a grain of salt. Though some fantastic knowledge gems have come from this forum site, a long of less than stellar sources also dwell. That being said, if the information proves to be true – then we have a lot to be excited about!

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the original post:

RE2 Remake is OTS. Mix of Rev 2 and RE4, no crouching.

They tried both Fixed and FPS, but it “didn’t work out.”

RPD and city is vastly redesigned.

Item twinkles are back. Just like in the Japanese version of RE2.

Only two campaigns. No zapping system. However Leon and Claire interact more because of this.

Crocodile was cut from the game.

Sherry is playable …[can] defend herself like Natalia.

Ada section has been expanded. She even gets different weapons.

No 4th survivor, potential DLC.

Tofu potentially cut.

Focus is still on horror.

Difficulty is like RE7.

Costumes are back but with a heavy focus on DLC. Elza is a planned consume for Claire as is Leon’s 1.5 gear.

You can develop the Rebecca Picture from the trash can and also “mean something else.”

Late 2018 release date.

The good news is that it looks like a lot of what made Resident Evil 2 … well, Resident Evil 2 is sticking around for the long-haul and we are interested in seeing those mentioned redesigns in close detail! Seeing the mechanical tie to Resident Evil 7 is interesting, and good, in light of fan reactions from the latest installment. To see Leon and Claire once more from how we remember them will be a treat!

Resident Evil 2 Remake doesn’t have an official release window at this time.