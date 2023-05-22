PlayStation Boss Says it's Too Soon to Gauge PS VR2's Success

Earlier this year, the PlayStation VR2 launched, and it seems that the peripheral hasn't been selling too well for Sony. A report back in March suggested that the headset had only sold about 270,000 units, which was far below PlayStation's expectations. Prior to that, there were also rumors that Sony was disappointed with pre-orders for the PS VR2, which the company denied. In a recent interview with Famitsu, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan seemed to address the performance of the PS VR2, suggesting that not enough time has passed to make any judgements.

"PS VR2 has just been launched, so it may be a little early to judge its popularity, but we are happy to see many positive reactions from users and the media," Ryan told Famitsu.

Ryan went on to say that PlayStation "will continue to push forward so that those who purchase PS VR2 can enjoy it for a long time and we can also secure profits." That means that, even if the company isn't too happy with how the headset is performing thus far, fans shouldn't expect to see the company stop supporting it anytime soon.

With a PlayStation Showcase set to take place this week, there's a safe bet that we'll see more information revealed about upcoming PS VR2 games. It will be interesting to see how much time the company devotes to the peripheral during the Showcase, and what it might signal for the future. Too much focus could frustrate PS5 fans hoping to see a bigger focus on "traditional" games, while a lighter focus could indicate a lack of faith in the headset.

PlayStation has been in the VR business for years now, but even with one of the biggest video game companies in the world invested, the technology remains fairly niche. The headset also costs more money than the PS5 console itself, making it a pricey investment. If PlayStation gives PS5 owners more reason to purchase the PS VR2, it's possible things could start to turn around, but there are definitely some big hurdles to clear!

[H/T: Video Games Chronicle]