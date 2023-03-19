Resident Evil 4 Is Potentially the Best Video Game Remake Ever

Capcom's upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4 looks like it could end up being the best video game remake of all-time. Over the past few years, remakes of classic titles have started to become more frequent than ever before. Within the last calendar year alone, we've already had remakes like Dead Space, Like a Dragon: Ishin, The Last of Us Part I, Destroy All Humans! 2, and a handful of others. And while many of these remakes have been quite well-received, Resident Evil 4 is already rising above the pack in a major way.

Within recent days, reviews for Resident Evil 4 began hitting the internet, and by all accounts, the game seems to be phenomenal. Currently, RE4 holds a staggering 93/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. Not only does this make Resident Evil 4 the best-reviewed game of the year so far (when not accounting for Nintendo's remaster of Metroid Prime) but it also puts RE4 in position to become the top-scoring remake ever.

When looking solely at Metacritic, the only other video game remake that currently rates higher than Resident Evil 4 is Nintendo's 2011 release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D which sits a single point higher at 94/100. RE4 has topped other critically-acclaimed remakes though such as Demon's Souls, Shadow of the Colossus, and even Capcom's own Resident Evil 2. Considering that more reviews for Resident Evil 4 will surely arrive after launch, there's a chance that the Metacritic score for the game could end up tying or surpassing Ocarina of Time 3D. Even if it doesn't top this mark, though, it's clear that Resident Evil 4 is poised to be a smash hit once again for Capcom nearly 20 years after first releasing.

If you weren't already counting down the days until launch, Resident Evil 4 is set to drop at the end of this week on March 24th. When it does arrive, it will be playable across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and PC. In the lead-up to launch, you can check out our own review of the game right here.

Are you surprised to see that Capcom's remake of Resident Evil 4 has been so well received? And will you be picking up this new version of the game for yourself in the coming days? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.