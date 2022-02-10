Resident Evil 4 Remake Report Leaks Major Changes to Original Game

A new report has surfaced about the rumored Resident Evil 4 Remake, and if it’s accurate, it has leaked some major details about the Capcom game. According to the report, Capcom will reveal Resident Evil 4 Remake early this year. When this year, the report doesn’t specify, suggesting the information is derived from insight into the game’s development rather than information about a planned reveal.

The report continues by stating that Shinji Mikami, the creator of the series, is not involved with the project, though that was apparently Capcom’s plan. According to the report, Mikami ultimately declined the offer due to his commitments to Tango Gameworks, a studio he founded and currently runs, and a studio that Xbox now owns following its acquisition of Bethesda.

Without Mikami on board, the project was apparently being handled by M-Two, a team of mostly former Capcom and PlatinumGames employees that worked on Resident Evil 3 Remake. However, following the underwhelming response to Resident Evil 3 Remake, M-Two was pulled off the project in favor of moving the game to an internal Capcom team led by the project leads of Resident Evil 2 Remake, which was not developed by M-Two, but by Capcom itself.

As for the remake, it’s apparently not going to be a faithful scene-by-scene remake. In other words, there are going to be changes. For example, the report claims the timeline of the game is being adjusted. Resident Evil 4 begins with protagonist Leon S. Kennedy showing up to a European town filled with zombies during the day. In the remake, daytime has been swapped with night. The report adds that much of the game will actually take place at night. This is reportedly being done to give the game a “spookier” tone.

Meanwhile, on the story front, the remake will reportedly give side characters bigger roles and more time on the screen. To this end, Assignment: Ada and Separate Ways are going to be expanded, though it’s unclear if this will be held for DLC or ship with the game.

More or less, this is the end of the report, which comes the way of Imran Khan, a source who has proven reliable in the past, but who has also relayed faulty information in the past. So, take everything here with a grain of salt.