Rumor: ‘Resident Evil 8’ In Development, Could Switch Back To Third-Person Perspective

Following the success of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, we knew it would be just a matter of time before the latest chapter in the horror series made the shift into development. However, some early details suggest that it'll be a change back to the norm, and may even take in some ingredients from the best-selling remake of Resident Evil 2.

A new report has popped up on Twisted Voxel, noting that Resident Evil 8 is already in the works, but still very early in development. They apparently got "leaked" notes from someone by the name of Evil VR, who works with access to sources within Capcom. They previously tweeted about details about the limited Resident Evil 2 demo before its release, so there may be some legitimacy here.

First off, the notes suggest that the game "will take place on a recently-abandoned island where the secret laboratory is located," with the story focusing on uncovering "the truth behind the creation of Eveline and more of similar bio-weapons."

They suggested that "some concepts from 3.5 (hook-man) will be borrowed for 8, suggesting more relentless pursuit like what Tyrant has been doing in the RE2 remake. They also note that "hallucinations will play a big part, getting players confused on what's real or not." That could play a huge hand into the game.

But Capcom's still making decisions about the project, thus why it's still early in development. They're wondering whether to officially make this RE8, or a possible spin-off, like the route Code Veronica took.

One thing seems certain- based on the success of RE2, it appears the team will go back a third-person perspective.

Apparently development on the game began at some point last year, probably after all the DLC for Biohazard was completed.

Interestingly enough, the rumors also suggest that Resident Evil 3's remake is already well underway, despite the fact it was merely hinted at just earlier this week. The report notes that RE8 won't get released until that particular remake is done.

Finally, it concludes by saying that the company has no interest in remaking Resident Evil 4, 5 or 6. This could change depending on overall sales of RE2, however.

Take all of these rumors with a grain of salt. While the idea of RE8 doesn't seem that far fetched, the company hasn't said a word about the project. But we'll be listening close to see what gets announced. More than likely, we probably won't even see it in this generation- though Resident Evil 3 could be a safe bet.

In the meantime, don't let anything stop you from checking out Resident Evil 2. It's available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Are you excited for the potential of Resident Evil 8? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!

(Hat tip to Twisted Voxel for the details!)