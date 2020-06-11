Resident Evil 8 Village Revealed for PS5, Release Window Announced

Capcom has officially announced Resident Evil 8, the newest entry in the long-running survival horror series, which will hit PS5 sometime in 2021. The official reveal comes after months and months of leaks, rumors, and reports about a new Resident Evil game being in development. Further, it comes accompanied by the game's debut trailer and our first look at the survival-horror title, which will continue in the footsteps of Resident Evil 7 of using a first-person perspective rather than a third-person perspective, which up until Resident Evil 7 was the standard for the series.

Resident Evil 8 is set to be the first new mainline RE game since January 2017, which is when the aforementioned Resident Evil 7 dropped. Since then, Capcom has released remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 in 2019 and 2020, respectively. And while the latter largely underwhelmed across the board, the popularity of the former has demonstrated just how much standing the series still has, despite being 24 years old and the fact that the horror genre isn't as relevant as it perhaps once was.

Resident Evil itself, if you're somehow not familiar, is a survival-horror series that debuted back in 1996, and has since become a multimedia franchise with movies, books, and more. Not only is the series Capcom's best-selling series of all-time, but it's also one of the best-selling video game series. It's been one of Capcom's biggest series over the years alongside the likes of Mega Man, Street Fighter, and Monster Hunter.

At the moment, Resident Evil 8 is only confirmed for PS5.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three letting us know what you think, or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How do you think Resident Evil 8 looks? In the meanwhile, for more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the Resident Evil series, be sure to check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles covering the franchise by clicking right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.