Rumor: Resident Evil 8 Village Has Big Feature Exclusive to PS5

Resident Evil 8 Village has a big unannounced feature exclusive to the PS5 version of the game that Capcom hasn't announced, or at least that's what a prominent industry insider is claiming. The new report comes way of Dusk Golem, a reputable industry insider, who, as you may know, leaked multiple details about Resident Evil 8 prior to its reveal, all of which turned out to be accurate.

According to the leaker, for anyone worried about Resident Evil 8's frame rate, which was a bit choppy during its reveal trailer at the PS5 event, don't be. The game is aiming not just for a stable 30fps, but 60fps, partially because the game is going to support PlayStation VR. And as you may know, VR games require a higher framerate to be playable, typically at least.

And this is a big get for PlayStation, if true. At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not announced any VR support for the game, but as mentioned above, the source in question has proven reliable many times. Further, it makes sense. Resident Evil 7 also fully supported PlayStation VR.

For those of you who don't have a PlayStation VR, this may not seem like a big deal, but it is. Not only is Resident Evil 7 one of the best PlayStation VR games to date, it's actually one of the best VR games regardless of platform. In fact, dare I say, the VR version of the game is better than the standard version.

That said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and at the moment of publishing, Capcom has not commented on this claim.

Resident Evil 8 is currently slated to release sometime in 2021 via the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

"Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. Chris Redfield, the legendary hero from the Resident Evil series, is reacquainted with the couple and horribly disrupts their life, spiraling Ethan into chaos. A devastated Ethan finds himself in a remote snow-capped village seeking answers after being thrown into an entirely new nightmare."

