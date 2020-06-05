Resident Evil 8 Rumor: Female Protagonist, Villain, Chris Redfield, and More Major Details Revealed

✖

A new Resident Evil 8 rumor is making the rounds, revealing details about the unannounced, but heavily rumored PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC horror game. The chief of these details is a new playable character Emily, who sounds like she will be the protagonist of the game, or at least a secondary protagonist. Meanwhile, the rumor also sheds some alleged details about the game's setting, returning characters, themes, gameplay mechanics, and more (possible Resident Evil 8 spoilers ahead).

According to Resident Evil site Biohazard Cast and its sources, parts of the upcoming horror game are played as a "Mountain Resident" named Emily, a woman in her late 20s who is aiding the game's other main character, Ethan Winters, the protagonist of Resident Evil 7. According to the report, Emily is on a search for her father and grew up in the village where the game takes place.

Why is Ethan in this mysterious village? Well, apparently it begins with him, Mia, and their child, the latter of which is deformed as a result of infections. In other words, it's not a normal child. As a result, the trio live a pretty lonely life in a remote place in an attempt to hide their child. And they do this for a while until it's interrupted by Chris Redfield, who breaks in Ethan's house, execute's the mutant child, and shoots Mia as well.

Ethan is presumably knocked out, because when he wakes up the child is dead, but Mia is alive after Chris bandages her up. However, there some shadowy figures in the room, and not long after this, Ethan is abducted and taken to the aforementioned "Village," where there's apparently been numerous disappearances lately.

In addition tot he village, players will also explore the surrounding caves, forests, and ever castles, giving the game a larger focus on outdoor locations than previous games.

There's also some occultism going on, which apparently plays a big role in the game, and surrounds a cult that worships the abominations created by the new virus.

Meanwhile, the antagonist of the game is a mysterious count living in one of the aforementioned castles named Alan. He is said to be the leader or at least a high ranking member of "The Connections." Complimenting him is a secondary villain of Natalia/Alex Wesker, and it sounds like Blue Umbrella is not involved, but we will learn more about how they aren't as clean-cut as they portray themselves.

The report claims the main enemies are zombies and pale human-like enemies that resemble Ganados. Meanwhile, Wolves that resemble Lickers are also in the mix, as well as some medieval-esq zombies. The report also mentions Werewolf-like enemies and a Witch.

Lastly, the report mentions that a flashlight will play a major role in the game due to the fact that it's usually very dark. And as you would expect, it can run out of batteries, which recharge themselves when they aren't being used.

Of course, all of these details should be taken with a major grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but everything is subject to change. Many of these details echoes previous rumors and reports, but there is some brand new information that hasn't been collaborated at all.

