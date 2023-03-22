Resident Evil Fan Survey Reveals the Franchise's Most Popular Character

A new survey has revealed which characters in the Resident Evil series are most popular with fans. For over 25 years at this point, Capcom's Resident Evil franchise has been going strong with continued new installments. Unlike many other video game franchises, though, Resident Evil features an expansive cast of characters that often get their own entries in the spotlight. Despite having so many characters to appreciate, it looks like the star of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 continues to be the one that resonates with fans the most.

Coming by way of Japanese publication Famitsu, a new ballot has revealed what elements of the Resident Evil series fans like the most. When it comes to Resident Evil characters, in particular, Leon Kennedy ended up being named the favorite. Following close behind Leon was Jill Valentine, while Chris Redfield ended up coming in third. By all accounts, it's not too surprising to see that Leon, Chris, and Jill ended up taking the top three spots, but their ranking is surely different depending on which fan you might talk to.

Obviously, it's worth stressing that the results of this poll aren't definitive by any means and could easily change if a larger group of Resident Evil fans were surveyed. In fact, since this poll stems from Famitsu, these results really only provide insight into what Japanese fans of Resident Evil think. Whether or not the results would be different if a global audience was polled isn't known, but in all likelihood, they surely wouldn't sway too much.

The results are in from Famitsu's Resident Evil survey! Here's just some of the responses;



First game played? – RE1



Scariest game? – RE7



Favorite character? – Chris (3rd), Jill (2nd), Leon (1st)



Most detestable character? – Licker (3rd) Nicholai (2nd), Wesker (1st)#REBHFun pic.twitter.com/zWKcqei6Af — ParallelTraveler (@bioranger_PT) March 18, 2023

In the near term, the next entry in the Resident Evil saga, a remake of Resident Evil 4, is set to release in only two days on March 24th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and PC. RE4 happens to feature Leon Kennedy as the game's main character, which means if this survey is any indication, fans should show up in droves to purchase and play Capcom's latest installment in the series.

What do you think about the results of this new Resident Evil poll from Famitsu? And do you agree that Leon is the best character in the franchise, or do you have another favorite? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.