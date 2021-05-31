Resident Evil Code: Veronica Fan Remake in Development

✖

Over the last few years, Capcom has treated fans to remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, but rumors suggest that Resident Evil - Code: Veronica will not receive a similar treatment. Instead, it seems that Capcom is skipping the 2000 Dreamcast game in favor of a remake of 2005's Resident Evil 4. While Capcom might be ignoring Code: Veronica, it seems that a group of fans is currently working to remake the game on their own, in a third-person style similar to the franchise's recent remakes. Purists will be happy to know that a fixed angle will also be available.

Gameplay footage for the fan remake can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Reception to the team's work seems quite positive thus far, but it's unclear whether or not Capcom will allow it to continue. The remake's website explicitly says that this fan project is accepting no money or donations from anyone; this is being done "for the love of the franchise and for sheer fun." Unfortunately, that hasn't stopped other companies from putting the kibosh on fan projects. Recently, Warner Bros. took down a fan video of a game based on the Tim Burton Batman movies. In 2015, Capcom shut down a fan remake of Resident Evil 2, but that was seemingly because it was making its own remake. The Tweet above actually tags Capcom's official accounts, so it will be interesting to see if this project continues.

Not every publisher is opposed to fan games. Sega recently confirmed it is mostly okay with fan games, as long as no one tries to profit off of them. It's possible Capcom will leave the Resident Evil - Code: Veronica remake alone, but fans will just have to wait and see. Of course, if there is a lot of interest in this fan project, it could prove to Capcom that there's an audience hungry for an official remake of the game!

[H/T: Gaming Bible]