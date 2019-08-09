More Resident Evil Ambassadors Receive Invites to Test New Game

Capcom’s plans to gauge its biggest Resident Evil supporters’ thoughts on a new game have now incorporated more people in the Resident Evil Ambassador Program, according to evidence of new emails which are reportedly being sent out. These invites indicate that the recipients will be able to “try out a new game in early development,” though the invites are only taking place in two locations on the east and west coast of the United States. No indication as to what this new game might be was given in the emails.

The messages which can be seen below from two different users on Twitter show an invite similar to the ones distributed to Resident Evil Ambassadors in Japan. Both referenced tests for an in-development game with feedback welcome and expected from those who are selected to test the game. Anyone who’s hoping to get picked will have to be able to make it to the test locations themselves which are held in New York and Los Angeles and must also be a part of the Resident Evil Ambassador Program. Having played a Resident Evil game before is also a requirement, though that much seems understood given the offer.

Just got this via email. That Res Evil super secret game test is coming to the US Red Evil Ambassador program. @Nibellion pic.twitter.com/nkQU0bNJpe — Patrick Copeland (@Anaris82) August 9, 2019

Same @brandonh83 i’d probably find some sort of way to get to LA if i got picked pic.twitter.com/enTEwoNugf — Teknoman (@Andrew_D28) August 9, 2019

Unfortunately, just as there was no information in the previous invites about what this game might be, there’s nothing in the new emails that would reveal anything either. Capcom has had success recently with both its new, main games like Resident Evil 7 and remakes of classics like Resident Evil 2, so this new game could be a part of either of those families.

Given the secretive nature of the game, it’s unlikely we’ll know much more about it after the tests take place either. Those who attend will certainly be unable to talk about what they’ve seen, though leaks aren’t uncommon in these types of situations. The tests aren’t scheduled to take place until later in September, though registration for the tests appears to be open for just over a week starting on August 9th.

We’ve reached out to Capcom previously for additional info about these tests and will update accordingly if a response is received.