Resident Evil Movie Reveals First Poster

Resident Evil actor Chad Rook has revealed what seems to be the first poster from the upcoming live-action film reboot! The image is similar to the Resident Evil 4 PAL box art, featuring a forest over a red background, with the names of several characters appearing in the film. It's worth noting that this image has not been shared by the official Resident Evil Twitter account or Screen Gems, so fans should take this image with a grain of salt until it is confirmed as official. It certainly seems legitimate however, and it definitely works well as a teaser for the film!

The poster can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The poster does a great job setting the tone for the film. The coloring gives it a strong horror movie feel, and the presence of the character names should give audiences an idea that this reboot will be much different from previous Resident Evil movies. It's a subtle poster, but one that should help build anticipation for the movie prior to its release later this year!

In the film, Rook will play S.T.A.R.S. team member Richard Aiken. Rook will be joined by Kaya Scodelario (Claire Redfield,) Robbie Amell, (Chris Redfield), Hannah John-Kamen (Jill Valentine), Avan Jogia (Leon S. Kennedy), Tom Hopper (Albert Wesker), and Neal McDonough (William Birkin). The movie is being written and directed by Johannes Roberts and produced by Robert Kulzer.

While previous Resident Evil films have played fast and loose adapting elements from Capcom's video game franchise, the upcoming reboot seems to be much more faithful. The film will apparently cover the events from the first two games in the series, with a cast that reflects that fact. Previous Resident Evil movies centered around the original character Alice, but the new film seems to be putting the S.T.A.R.S. team in focus, instead. Longtime fans of the series should be very happy about that decision, and it will be interesting to see just how faithful the finished product will be!

Resident Evil will release in theaters on September 3rd, 2021. You can check out our previous coverage of the film right here.

Are you a fan of the Resident Evil franchise? What do you think of this poster for the film? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!