Netflix Reveals Cast of Live Action Resident Evil Series

There are a number of multimedia projects currently in the works associated with Capcom's popular survival-horror series Resident Evil, and today, Netflix announced the cast of its own upcoming live-action adaptation. The series, which is said to currently be in production, will center around the iconic villain Albert Wesker and will take things back to the location of Raccoon City.

Revealed as part of Netflix's Geeked Week, the cast of Resident Evil was unveiled and will notably see Lance Reddick playing the character of Albert Wesker. Reddick will be joined by Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nunez as the show's primary cast. Outside of Reddick having been confirmed to play Wesker, however, Netflix hasn't said who the other actors in the show will be portraying.

Been dying to announce this. Get ready to enter New Raccoon City with the cast of RESIDENT EVIL: LANCE REDDICK / ELLA BALINSKA / TAMARA SMART / SIENA AGUDONG / ADELINE RUDOLPH / PAOLA NUNEZ. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/ULKEFuYdAr — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Based on the reports that we have heard about this Resident Evil TV series, the show is going to center around Wesker and his children, which are characters that never appeared in the video game iteration of the franchise. As such, this is likely why Netflix continues to stress that this is a "new" version of Raccoon City that is being established.

As for when Resident Evil will be hitting Netflix, well, that's something else we aren't sure about right now. As previously stated, production is said to be ongoing at this point in time which means that it can't be too far away. A debut in either late 2021 or early 2022 seems likely, but again, Netflix has committed to no launch windows of this sort in an official capacity.

