Resident Evil Reveals New Trailer for Netflix Series During Geeked Week

Netflix's Resident Evil series is set to release next month, and the streaming service is hoping for a hit. The series has already released an awesome first look with its first teaser trailer that lets fans know what to expect. During the events of the series, Albert Wesker is alive and well and taking care of his two daughters Billie and Jade. Now, we have gotten a more in-depth look at Resident Evil as Netflix has revealed a full trailer for the series as well as a new poster during Geeked Week.

The trailer showcases a bit more of how everything came to a head in the series as well as a number of different monsters -- including a particularly nasty-looking spider. It also seems to imply that there will be plenty of surprises in store given how the trailer ends. You can check out the trailer for yourself below!

As with all stories, every writer has an idea of how to end their project, and it seems that showrunner Andrew Dabb is no different. While talking with a group of journalists prior to the first teaser trailer, ComicBook.com got the chance to ask Dabb if he has his Resident Evil series mapped out. The showrunner revealed that the Netflix series does have an ending in mind, and how they get that ending is dependent on how well it does on the streaming service. He also teased where the plot of Resident Evil could go.

"The truth of the matter is that we have an ending. And we can progress fast or slow toward that ending. Obviously, the longer we're on the air, the more stuff fun stuff we can do, and the more things we can bring in. But yeah, I think you have to start this not with an ending carved in stone, because you have to discover ideas along the way. But with an idea of where you're going with the characters," Dabb said at the time. "Not so much with like, you know, what is that liquor number seven gonna be in five years, you know what I mean? But where are these girls gonna be? Where's Wesker going to be? How did these things work? And you'll see nods to that, particularly in the future storyline with little hints of things that will happen in the a storyline that are kind of leading into the Z storyline, which is the future storyline. And, and I think it creates a little bit of a ... you've come out of season one with questions like, 'Oh, but if they said this, but how do they get from there to there?' Well, that hopefully will be answered."

Netflix describes the series as follows: "Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

Netflix's Resident Evil series features eight one-hour episodes and is executive produced by Andrew Dabb, Mary Leah Sutton, Robert Kulzer, and Oliver Berben. The series stars Ella Balinska, Tara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossati, Turlough Convery, and Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker. All episodes of the series will hit Netflix on July 14th!

