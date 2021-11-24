Resident Evil Showrunner Reveals If They Have the Future of the Netflix Series Planned

✖

Netflix's Resident Evil series is looking to make a big splash when it debuts this summer. The series will be the first live-action series in the history of the franchise. The most recent live-action project, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, was met with negative reviews and didn't do so hot at the box office. Now the future of the franchise is resting in the hands of the series. As with all series, every writer has an idea on how to end their project, and it seems that showrunner Andrew Dabb is no different. While talking with a group of journalists, we got the chance to ask Dabb if he has his Resident Evil series mapped out.

"Yes, I think, you know, obviously, hopefully, there's no 'would' around here. But it's hopefully an ongoing series. I think we have a map. Like, you have to realize, I came out of Supernatural. And when I joined Supernatural season four, I remember sitting in a room with Eric Kripke," Dabb revealed. "On like, day one, he's like, 'Look, guys, season four is the last season. We got syndication numbers now, like they're gonna kill us, we've been a bubble show the whole time. And then the next season season five, is like, Okay, now this is really the last. I've got a five year plan,' and he was right. It was last season for him. But then the show went on for 10 more years. So, I don't want to sit here and be like, you know, what, we have 96 episodes, we're gonna get where we need to go."



Fans of the franchise should be super excited by his comments because it could mean that we could be seeing a lot more of the franchise if it does well. The showrunner went on to reveal that the Netflix series does have an ending in mind, and how they get that ending is dependent on how well it does on the streaming service. He also teased where the plot of Resident Evil could go.



"The truth of the matter is that we have an ending. And we can progress fast or slow toward that ending. Obviously, the longer we're on the air, the more stuff fun stuff we can do, and the more things we can bring in. But yeah, I think you have to start this not with an ending carved in stone, because you have to discover ideas along the way. But with an idea of where you're going with the characters," Dabb continued. "Not so much with like, you know, what is that liquor number seven gonna be in five years, you know what I mean? But where are these girls gonna be? Where's Wesker going to be? How did these things work? And you'll see nods to that, particularly in the future storyline with little hints of things that will happen in the a storyline that are kind of leading into the Z storyline, which is the future storyline. And, and I think it creates a little bit of a ... you've come out of season one with questions like, 'Oh, but if they said this, but how do they get from there to there?' Well, that hopefully will be answered."



Netflix describes the series as follows: "Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

Netflix's Resident Evil series will feature eight one-hour episodes and will be executive produced by Andrew Dabb, Mary Leah Sutton, Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben. The series will star Ella Balinska, Tara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossati, Turlough Convery and Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker. All episodes of the series will hit Netflix on July 14th 2022!

