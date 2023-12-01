New Resident Evil Remakes Teased by Capcom

Capcom has teased and confirmed more Resident Evil remakes are coming, just days after a report claimed there would not be a new Resident Evil game released in 2024. As you would expect, Capcom has not said which game in the survival-horror series will get the remake treatment next, but the expectation is it will either be Resident Evil 5 or Resident Evil – Code: Veronica. Obviously, the former is more favored among hardcore fans of the series, but the former sold far more copies.

The tease comes the way of Capcom director Yasuhiro Anpo, who directed Resident Evil 4 Remake. When asked if Capcom was going to keep releasing Resident Evil remakes, Anpo had the following to say:

"Yes. We've released three remakes so far and they have all been received very well. Since it allows a modern audience to play these games, it is something I am happy to do as someone that loves these older games, and we want to continue doing more. What game we will remake in the future is something that we would like to announce in the future, so please look forward to it."

While Resident Evil 5 or Resident Evil – Code: Veronica seem the most likely at this point, it's worth noting that the original game in the series has not received a remake nor has Resident Evil 0. So there are other potential candidates, but it seems unlikely Capcom will return to these two at this point.

As for the next mainline installment in the series -- tenatively dubbed Resident Evil 9 by the Internet -- there's still no word of it. And Anpo did not change this. He made no mention of the next mainline installment. Whether this game will come before the next remake, we don't know. You'd assume so considering we just got Resident Evil 4 Remake, but there's no guarantee of this happening.

