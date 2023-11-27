Resident Evil Report Sheds Light on Release Date of Next Game

Following Resident Evil 4 Remake, many Resident Evil fans are wondering what's next, turning their eyes to not just more remakes -- eyeing up Resident Evil – Code: Veronica and Resident Evil 5 -- but also to Resident Evil 9, or whatever the next mainline installment in the series ends up being called. Unfortunately, fans of the survival-horror Capcom series won't be seeing what's next year, or at least they won't be playing what's next in 2024.

According to Dusk Golem -- a well-known source when it comes to Capcom -- the Japanese games maker has a "big game" that will be announced before the end of the year and released in 2024, but it's not a new Resident Evil game. Adding to this, the insider claims there also won't be any remakes releasing next year. In other words, it is going to be a quiet year for Resident Evil fans.

As alluded to, this doesn't meant something won't be revealed for Resident Evil in 2024, it just means nothing will be released, or at least nothing of supreme consequence. That said, take this information with a grain of salt, as while the source has proven reliable in the past, they have also been off the mark in the past as well, raising questions about future information from the individual. Whatever the case, if Resident Evil doesn't rear its head in 2024 that probably just means it will do so in a major way in 2025.

At the moment of publishing, this new report has not drawn any type of comment from Capcom. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, and if a comment is forthcoming, it will likely be nothing more than "no comment." That said, we will be sure to monitor the situation for any more developments and update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What would you like to see next from Capcom in regards to the Resident Evil series: another remake or a new installment. If the former, which remake would you like to see?