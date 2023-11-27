Capcom Insider Reveals New Details on Major 2024 Game

Over the last few months, Capcom has been teasing a big new game slated to release early next year. While details have been very slim, we do know that the publisher expects the game to sell millions of copies, and plans to make it available before the end of its fiscal year in late March. That means a reveal will have to happen soon, and insider Dusk Golem is now hinting that an announcement will be made before the end of 2023. On The Snitch Discord server, Dusk Golem has also been claiming that this "is not a Resident Evil game."

Dusk Golem did not stop there; they also noted that Capcom will not be releasing remakes of any previous Resident Evil games in 2024. Many fans have been hoping that a remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica might be next after the remake of Resident Evil 4. Capcom does seem to be aware of that demand, but if Dusk Golem's information is correct, fans will have to wait until at least 2025 to see what Resident Evil game gets the remake treatment next. Readers are advised to take Dusk Golem's claims with a grain of salt, but there are some definitive things we do know about Capcom's mystery game.

Capcom's Mystery Game: What We Know

We first heard about Capcom's mystery game back in July, when the company purchased Sword Canes Studio. Sword Canes is a relatively small team, with just 22 employees. However, Sword Canes had worked as a support studio on several AAA games, including Street Fighter 6. The purchase was announced in the company's financial statements, where Capcom revealed that Sword Canes was working on a title expected to sell millions by March 2024.

Capcom once again teased that new game earlier this month, in a Q&A portion of the company's financial results presentation. There, Capcom noted that "in the second half of this FY, we plan to release Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy in January in addition to a currently unannounced major title." The company also plans on releasing Pragmata sometime later in 2024.

Capcom's Major Franchises

When it comes to Capcom's biggest franchises, two immediately come to mind: Resident Evil and Monster Hunter. If Dusk Golem's information is correct, and Capcom's major new announcement is not a Resident Evil game, that would mean that Monster Hunter is the most likely possibility. Monster Hunter games sell exceptionally well for Capcom; the company's two best-selling video games of all-time are Monster Hunter World (19.10 million units) and Monster Hunter Rise (13.60 million units). A new Monster Hunter game would generate huge interest around the world, and could easily sell the level of copies Capcom has been teasing.

