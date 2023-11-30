Resident Evil 4 Remake VR Mode Release Date Announced

Capcom has announced when its VR Mode for the remake of Resident Evil 4 will be going live, and it happens to be very soon. Prior to releasing Resident Evil 4 earlier this year, Capcom shared that it would be updating the game at a later date and would add a full-blown VR version of the title in the same vein as the VR versions of Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village. Now, after having shown off a fair bit of RE4 in VR just a few months back, this mode is set to hit the game in a little over a week.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog today, it was said that the VR edition of Resident Evil 4 will be rolling out next week on Friday, December 8, for PlayStation VR2 headsets. This update is completely free and makes RE4's campaign playable from start to finish in VR. Beyond simply featuring a new viewpoint, Capcom has added a number of gameplay mechanics tied specifically to VR that will make Resident Evil 4 a new experience in just about every conceivable way.

For those who own a PlayStation VR2 headset and are curious about Resident Evil 4, Capcom has announced that it will also be releasing a demo of this VR mode as well. The demo is poised to also drop on December 8 and will allow players to "experience the start of the game and get a taste of the incredibly immersive survival horror gameplay that awaits." Additionally, those who try out the demo will be able to toy around in RE4's shooting range to get a handle on its many guns and how they control in VR.

"Resident Evil 4 VR Mode takes advantage of advanced technology and features of PlayStation VR2, combined with the experience our development team has gained from previous Resident Evil VR titles, to allow players to truly become Leon and use a variety of weapons with their own hands to take on enemies which feel like they are standing right in front of you," said the mode's director Keisuke Yamakawa in an accompanying statement. "This unique experience is only possible in VR, so with the free demo for all players and the DLC releasing for free for owners of the full game, anyone with a PlayStation VR2 can experience how VR deepens the survival horror. I hope you enjoy the thrills and scares of this game, in which survival is just the beginning of the nightmare."

