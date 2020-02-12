Resident Evil Resistance Adds More Masterminds and Maps

Resident Evil 3’s release date is now less than two months away, and with it comes the new Resident Evil Resistance multiplayer experience. In preparation for that launch, Capcom announced this week two more “Mastermind” characters players will be able to control in the 4v1 mode as well as two more maps everyone will be able to play on. Both of these Mastermind characters should be familiar to those with knowledge of past Resident Evil properties while the maps should help keep things fresh by offering new opportunities for tricks and triumphs.

Resident Evil Resistance’s new Masterminds are Alex Wesker and Ozwell Spencer. The Wesker name should immediately be recognizable to Resident Evil veterans, and you may remember this character from Resident Evil Revelations 2. Ozwell Spencer isn’t quite as memorable, but the name has some deep connections to Resident Evil overall since he’s one of the founders of Umbrella Corp.

“Ozwell has been a shadowy antagonist throughout most of the Resident Evil series, so we thought it would be fun to bring the father of all bioweapons and Umbrella itself to the forefront,” said Peter Fabiano, producer for Resident Evil Resistance who shared those insights in a PlayStation Blog article about the game. “We didn’t really see him before Resident Evil 5, and this gave us a chance to have some fun and make him a playable character – even if he’s only playable via the Mastermind’s cameras.”

Fear requires an audience, and a conductor… Oversee your infelicitous test subjects as Alex Wesker, who will be joining the Mastermind ranks in Resident Evil Resistance. pic.twitter.com/fgH2zlUuQi — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 12, 2020

Wesker’s focus as a Mastermind is on traps while she’s also got a stationary plant-based enemy called the “Yateveo” that’s unique to her character. The history of the word has its roots in stories of man-eating plants, to give an idea of what direction Capcom is heading with this idea. Spencer doesn’t have a controllable bioweapon but can instead place down something called the “Disintegration Field.” As the name suggests, it’s not something the four survivors on a team want to walk through, and its short cooldown means Spencer can constantly redirect survivors into his preferred paths.

Joining these two Mastermind characters are the Casino and Abandoned Park maps. The former is a deserted casino left in ruins when Raccoon City was evacuated while the latter is a horror-themed amusement park that’s similarly been abandoned.

Resident Evil Resistance is the game mode accompanying Resident Evil 3 which was formerly known as Project Resistance. We had a chance to play Resistance before these new characters were ever announced and had some thoughts on the mode.

Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Resistance release on April 3rd.