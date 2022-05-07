Resident Evil Re:Verse Resurfaces in New Rating

✖

News on the Resident Evil Re:Verse front has been profoundly quiet for about a year now ever since the game was delayed out of 2021 with a general 2022 release now planned, but we've just recently seen signs of life which may point to an announcement coming soon. The game was rated for the Google Stadia platform this week through one of the big game rating organizations. It got a "release date," too, though that's almost certainly a placeholder since it mirrors the same dates used in previous ratings only moved forward one year.

The new rating for Resident Evil Re:Verse showed up on the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) site and was spotted first by Gematsu. For the "Release Dates & Platforms" section, Stadia is the most recent listing with a July 5th release date attached. It's worth noting, however, that July 5, 2021, was listed for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms previously. Secondly, the game never got an official release date and was simply slated for sometime in July 2021, so it's best not to put much stock in July 5th, for now.

That means there's not much in the rating to speak of in terms of news about the game's release, but the rating itself is enough to show those who are interested in the game that it's still alive. The socials for the game are still dark with the most recent tweet from the account being the one that announced the delay, but if we're to start hearing more news about Re:Verse, those socials will likely be the place to look.

The previously announced July 2021 launch of Resident Evil Re:Verse is being moved to 2022 so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience. We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding.#REVERSE pic.twitter.com/01UVGEdmx2 — Resident Evil Re:Verse official (@BIO_REVERSE) July 16, 2021

Re:Verse is another of Capcom's multiplayer projects set within the Resident Evil universe and was intended to be provided for free alongside purchases of Resident Evil Village. It unites Resident Evil characters spanning different games throughout the vast series including Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Hunk, Tyrant variants, and more. Given that it missed its opportunity to release alongside Resident Evil Village and those who bought the most recent Resident Evil game may very well not have a download code handy any longer, it's unclear how the release of this game will be handled.

Summer Game Fest is starting up in June to usher in a wave of summer gaming announcements, so perhaps we'll see more on Resident Evil Re:Verse around that time.