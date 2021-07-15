Resident Evil Re:Verse Delayed to 2022

✖

The free multiplayer spinoff included with Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil Re:Verse, has been delayed once again and is now set to release in 2022. Initially announced back in January prior to Resident Evil Village's launch, Resident Evil Re:Verse sees players take on the role of various Resident Evil characters from the franchise to battle it out in iconic franchise locations to the death. While a beta was held previously, the multiplayer title had been expected to launch alongside Resident Evil Village before ultimately getting delayed, and now it's not even releasing this year.

"The previously announced July 2021 launch of Resident Evil Re:Verse is being moved to 2022 so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience," a statement shared on the official Twitter for the Resident Evil franchise reads. "We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

You can check out the statement for yourself below:

The previously announced July 2021 launch of Resident Evil Re:Verse is being moved to 2022 so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience. We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/o8hP363fjR — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 15, 2021

For players who purchased a physical version of Resident Evil Village, we recommend that you keep track of the included Resident Evil Re:Verse download code or add it to your account now so that you are ready to play when the game launches next year. — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) July 15, 2021

As noted above, Resident Evil Re:Verse is now expected to launch in 2022, but no definitive release date has been announced as of yet. Assuming it still releases for the platforms it had initially been announced for, it will come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also be playable via backwards compatibility on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. In terms of Resident Evil Village itself, it was recently confirmed that the popular horror title will receive more DLC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Resident Evil Re:Verse right here.

What do you think about the new delay for Resident Evil Re:Verse? Are you still looking forward to playing the video game when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!