Resident Evil Village Accused of Plagiarizing Frankenstein's Army Monster Design

✖

Resident Evil Village features some of the most unique monster designs in the franchise, but Frankenstein's Army director Richard Raaphorst doesn't find them all that unique. In a post on LinkedIn, the director accused Capcom of stealing a creature design from his film "completely without authorization or credit." The creature from his film has a propeller for a head, while the design from Resident Evil Village has three chainsaws in a similar design. There are clearly some differences between the two designs, but it's not difficult to see some similarities, as well! Twitter user @CloneKorp posted the two side-by-side for comparison.

In the Tweet embedded below, the design from Resident Evil Village can be found on the left, while Raaphorst's design is on the right.

Making a mini thread of how weirdly similar some of the monster designs are in @RE_Games Resident evil: Village & @RichRaaphorst's Frankenstein's Army (2013) ⚠️!Creature Design Spoilers Ahead!⚠️ RE:VIII On the Left, Frankenstein's Army on the Right. pic.twitter.com/RH06esjBCa — ©𝕃𝓞N̵͕͖̭̞͌̚🅴 (@CloneKorp) May 9, 2021

The Tweet thread above was shared by Raaphorst without comment. Following the first design, @CloneKorp included several other designs by Raaphorst that may or may not have inspired creatures from the new game. So far, a lot of fans on social media seem to be torn, with some calling the comparisons "a stretch." For now, fans will have to judge for themselves!

The Resident Evil franchise has always drawn inspiration from horror films. The earliest games in the series paid homage to the zombie films of George Romero, while recent games have drawn from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The VVitch, and more. It's entirely possible that the designers were inspired by Frankenstein's Army, but it's hard to say for certain. If there was an intentional homage on Capcom's part, hopefully things can be clarified and Raaphorst informed of the development process related to this particular creature.

Resident Evil Village is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you think the two designs seem similar? Do you think this is a case of an intended homage that went too far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: PlayStation Lifestyle]