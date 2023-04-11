Resident Evil Village Removes Controversial Feature on PC

A new update has been released for Resident Evil Village on Steam, removing the game's controversial Denuvo anti-tamper technology. Fans had been complaining for quite some time that the tech was causing the game to run worse on PC compared to the console versions, and a "cracked" version of the game unofficially released online seemed to prove just that. It's taken much longer than anyone had hoped to see, but it seems that Capcom has finally addressed the problem. Hopefully this will be the update players have been long waiting for, and will make for a more enjoyable experience!

Resident Evil Village released in May 2021, so it's taken nearly two years for this issue to get resolved. That's a very long time, but later is certainly better than never! Denuvo's technology has long been controversial among gamers, though it's hard to say whether the tech was directly causing performance issues in this scenario. As Video Games Chronicle notes, Denuvo's tech was present in the game alongside Capcom's own copy protection, and the issue might have been exacerbated by both bring present. Many PC fans have attributed Denuvo to performance issues in games in the past, but not every game that uses the technology suffers from similar issues. That said, the technology has caused enough headaches over the years to warrant frustration from players!

A direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil Village marks the return of protagonist Ethan Winters. Taking place three years after the previous game, Ethan and his wife Mia have tried to return to a life of normalcy alongside their daughter, Rosemary. However, things plunge into chaos when Chris Redfield arrives, seemingly murdering Mia and kidnapping Ethan and Rosemary. When Ethan awakens, he finds himself in a mysterious village, and sets out to rescue Rosemary. Unfortunately, the village contains even greater terrors than he'd previously encountered! The Capcom game received strong reviews upon its release, and has received DLC adding new features and content.

Have you noticed Resident Evil Village running better on Steam? Do you think Denuvo was causing these issues on Steam? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!