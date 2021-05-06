Resident Evil Village Game Length Revealed

✖

After months of anticipation, Resident Evil Village is finally poised to release tomorrow -- or tonight, if you're willing to stay up late enough to play the game once it may unlock on your console or PC. As the eighth mainline entry in the long-running survival horror franchise, it stands to reason that many fans who have been with the series since its inception will want to get through the story as quickly as possible or else risk being spoiled by the game's events as they begin to naturally appear online. And to that end, if you're someone who is wondering how long it will take to see Resident Evil Village through to its end, we have your answer.

According to our own reviewer, Tanner Dedmon, it took him roughly 11 hours to see all that Resident Evil Village had to offer. This time is obviously one that might not ring true for everyone that plays the game, but it seems as though you can expect the storyline to reach double-digit hours at the very least. If you're someone who really likes to play slowly (or perhaps play on a higher difficulty), then this length could be much longer for you.

All in all, this time is pretty well in line with other games in the Resident Evil series. Resident Evil 7, which is the most recent entry in the franchise prior to Village, took around 9 to 10 hours on average for most players. The original Resident Evil also lasted about this same length of time. While games like Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 6 have been a bit longer, this series as a whole is one that usually doesn't take up too much time to play.

That being said, Resident Evil Village does offer other things that will take up your time outside of the main campaign. Village actually sees the return of The Mercenaries, which is a popular mode that has appeared throughout other installments in the series. And although it's not launching with the game right away, the multiplayer experience Re:Verse is also poised to arrive later this summer. So even if you beat the game in a single weekend (or sitting) there's still a lot more here to dig into.

Resident Evil Village will release tomorrow, May 7, and will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. If you'd like to learn more about what we thought about the game, you can check out our review right here.