Resident Evil Village Brings Back Fan-Favorite Mercenaries Mode

Capcom revealed a ton of new details on the upcoming release of Resident Evil Village in today's latest Resident Evil Showcase. Not only did the publisher show off a new story trailer for the game and announce a new timed demo that will soon be coming to all platforms, but it was also revealed that a fan-favorite mode from previous Resident Evil titles will finally be making its return in Village.

Yes, The Mercenaries, which is a popular game mode that was featured in Resident Evil 4, 5, and 6 will once again be making a comeback within Resident Evil Village. The mode is essentially a mini-game of sorts that allows players to directly take part in the combat and nothing else. This version of The Mercenaries that was shown off for Resident Evil Village looks quite similar to previous iterations and will place players in a specific area where they'll have to take down a number of enemies. The mode is score-based and also only gives you a certain amount of time to complete various objectives before your run will come to an end.

To give you an idea of how popular The Mercenaries has been over the years, Capcom previously released an entirely separate game that was nothing but this mode. Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D actually released on the Nintendo 3DS all the way back in 2011. Since its appearance in Resident Evil 6, however, The Mercenaries hasn't been seen in a mainline installment.

The addition of The Mercenaries to Resident Evil Village bolsters the game's total package that much more than before. Not only are the main game and this secondary mode now going to be available for play, but the multiplayer experience Re:Verse will also be part of this larger package. As a whole, there's going to be a ton to do within Resident Evil Village and it looks like there could be a lot left to do after you roll credits.

Resident Evil Village is luckily fast approaching which means we won't have to wait a whole lot longer to play it for ourselves. The game will release across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on May 7th.

How do you feel about the return of The Mercenaries here in Resident Evil Village? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to chat about all things Resident Evil.