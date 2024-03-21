Rise of the Ronin Metacritic Score Revealed After Wave of Reviews Go Live

Reviews for PlayStation's new PS5 exclusive Rise of the Ronin are now live across the internet, which means we have an idea of how the title is shaping up critically. Up until this point, PlayStation has had a pretty strong 2024 that has been backed by exclusives such as Helldivers 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered. And while it was hoped that Rise of the Ronin would only further continue this momentum for PS5, it looks like the open-world action title is pretty average.

As of this writing, Rise of the Ronin boasts a 76/100 aggregate score over on Metacritic. This score is comprised from 94 different reviews that have been logged so far, but more will surely come about in the next few days that might lead to the Metacritic score shifting in one direction or another. To put this aggregate score in context, Rise of the Ronin is currently the 50th best-reviewed game of 2024 so far, which suggests that the title is pretty forgettable. We happened to agree with this general consensus that was seen across other publications.

"There is simply nothing special about Rise of the Ronin," says our own review of the game here at ComicBook.com. "Team Ninja's new open-world samurai game wears its inspirations on its sleeve and has a lot of similar DNA found in games like Ghost of Tsushima, Assassin's Creed, and Dark Souls, just to name a few. Despite borrowing ideas from so many acclaimed and successful franchises, though, Rise of the Ronin fails to do anything on its own that is wholly unique and instead leaves it feeling like nothing more than a budgeted imitation."

Moving forward, Sony has a number of other exclusives slated to land on PS5 in 2024 that could end up garnering more acclaim. This coming month, Stellar Blade from Korean studio Shift Up is slated to release and will be followed later in the year by Concord, which is a new live-service project from Firewalk Studios. Further details on what PlayStation might look to release in 2024 have yet to be announced, but there's a good chance that the publisher will share more in the coming weeks.