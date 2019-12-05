Rocket League Brings Back the Fan-Favorite Spike Rush Mode

Fans of Spike Rush mode in Rocket League have been patiently awaiting its return. The popular mode was introduced during the game’s Radical Summer event back in June, and many were quite taken with it. Well, the wait is now over, as Spike Rush has officially returned for a limited time! In Spike Rush, all players have spikes protruding from their vehicles. As such, when a player makes contact with the ball, it ends up sticking to the vehicle, and players can retract the spikes at any time to let the ball loose. In theory, this should make it easier to score, but once the ball is stuck to the car, the player cannot collect or use boosts, leaving them a more vulnerable target.

Spike Rush is returning for a limited time! See if your skills are still sharp, and on point! Details: https://t.co/MtFw33HnBQ pic.twitter.com/2bQKVfWJWg — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) December 2, 2019

Spike Rush mode quickly became a fan favorite upon its release, with many players requesting it become a permanent part of the game. User doggo_dood on Reddit specifically posed that question earlier in the year, and the post has a 92% Upvoted status. Other temporary modes, such as the hockey-inspired Snow Day and Hoops (inspired by basketball), have later been added as permanent. It remains to be seen if Psyonix will do the same for Spike Rush, but the developer’s willingness to bring back the mode (even in a limited capacity) shows that they know fans are interested.

Besides the return of Spike Rush, it’s been a big week for Rocket League fans. Psyonix has made some major changes to the way items are purchased in the game, most notably dumping Crates (Loot Boxes) in favor of Blueprints, which ensure that players will know exactly what they’re spending their credits on. You can find out the complete details here.

Released in 2015, Rocket League has become one of the biggest multiplayer games on the planet. Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC and offering cross-play between the various versions, the game has become nothing short of a phenomenon.

The Rocket League Spike Rush event is now live and runs through December 9th at 1 p.m. PST. Are you looking forward to revisiting Spike Rush mode? Or will you be playing it for the first time? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!