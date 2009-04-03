Rocket League Bringing Fast & Furious Back With New Content

Today during Summer Games Fest, Psyonix and Epic Games announced that, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, the previously released Fast & Furious content is coming back to the game June 17, on all platforms, alongside brand new Fast & Furious content.

The content is set to return next week via the Fast & Furious 3-Car Bundle, which will come with the previously released Dodge Charger and Nissan Skyline, both of which players haven't seen since the game went free-to-play. Meanwhile, the bundle will also include a brand new car, the Pontiac Fiero. That said, to cop these three cars won't be cheap, with the bundle set to cost 2,400 credits.

Below, you can check out everything it includes:

Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero

Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero Wheels

Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero Wheels (Black Painted)

Flames Decal

Stripes Decal

Circuit Pro Decal

Wings Decal

Lightning Decal

Reel Life Decal

Fast & Furious Dodge Charger

Fast & Furious Dodge Charger Wheels

Fast & Furious Dodge Charger Wheels (Black Painted)

Alameda Twin Decal

Flames Decal

Good Graces Decal

Rally Decal

Sinclair Decal

Wheelman Decal

Reel Life Decal

Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline

Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline Wheels

Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline Wheels (Black Painted)

2Bold Decal

2Cool Decal

2Tuff Decal

Clean Cut Decal

Home Stretch Decal

The Clutch Decal

Reel Life Decal

That said, if you don't want all three cars, or already own the Dodge Charger and Nissan Skyline, you'll be happy to know each car will be available individually for 1000 Credits each. Meanwhile, players that already own the Dodge Charger and/or Nissan Skyline will be able to purchase Upgrade Packs for 300 Credits each. This will unlock the new wheels and decals.

.@PsyonixStudios does it again!! The Fast & Furious 3-Car Bundle arrives June 17 in @RocketLeague! 🏎 #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/iCUldXaQSc — Summer Game Fest - LIVE Today! (@summergamefest) June 10, 2021

"In addition, 'Furiosa,' an all-new song by Anitta will be available as a Player Anthem along with a second Player Anthem that will be revealed when it's live in the Item Shop," ads an official press release. "The Fast & Furious 3-Car Bundle, individual Car Packs, Upgrade Packs, and the two Player Anthems will be available in the Item Shop from June 17 until June 30. Lastly, the 'Tuna, No Crust' Title can also be claimed for free beginning June 17."

Rocket League is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, and Xbox consoles. For more coverage on it and all things gaming, click here.