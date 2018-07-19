Rocket League Gets Even More Free WWE Content

If you’re a WWE fan, you might want to jump into Rocket League and celebrate its third birthday in style with some free goods.

Today it was revealed that, via a special code, you can unlock even more World Wrestling Entertainment goods within the game. All you need to do is put in RLBIRTHDAY (to go alongside the previously revealed POPCORN, WRESTLEMANIA and WWEDADS codes), and you’ll be able to drive away with a number of new player banners, as well as flags and special WWE wheels.

The full item list can be found below:

Player Banners

‘WWE’



‘WWE RAW’



‘WWE SmackDown Live!’



‘WWE NXT’



‘WWE WrestleMania 34’

Flags

‘WWE’



‘WWE RAW”



‘WWE SmackDown Live!’



‘WWE NXT’



‘WWE WrestleMania 34’

Wheels

‘WWE’

While they’re mostly general items and not specified to a certain superstar, there’s a very good chance we’ll see more premium goods tied in with those down the road. After all, WWE and Rocket League are very good partners right now, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon.

To redeem the code, simply go to the Extras menu and look for the “Redeem Code” option. Put it in and you’re all set to decorate your vehicle with these goodies.

Oh, and if you’re in the San Diego Comic-Con area, don’t forget about the Rocket League Third Birthday Party that’s happening on July 19th at Petco Park from 3 PM to 9 PM. Not only will you be able to celebrate with fellow fans and attain free goods (including a special pin), but you’ll also get the chance to meet with WWE superstars Xavier Woods (aka Austin Creed) and Becky Lynch, as well as the Kinda Funny games crew and various Psyonix developers.

The party will also be home to special exhibition matches, live musical performances, food and drink and more. Even with the hustle and bustle of the nearby San Diego Comic-Con, it’ll be well worth stopping by. Just be aware that it’s on a first come, first serve basis. Get there early if you can!

Rocket League is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. All the versions should allow you to activate the code and enjoy the free content so jump in and enjoy!